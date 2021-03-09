Bill Haisten: Bob Stoops hopes his Fox Sports football job becomes ‘a longstanding deal’

Fox Sports has hired Stoops to succeed Urban Meyer as a studio analyst for the network’s Big Noon Kickoff studio show, which in 2019 debuted as a competitor for ESPN’s College GameDay.

While Meyer now is the first-year coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 60-year-old Stoops is on course for a memorable 2021: he is a member of this year’s College Football Hall of Fame Class, and he is a TV rookie who joins analysts Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn, along with host Rob Stone, for Fox’s pregame show that airs on football Saturdays at 9 a.m.

“When I stepped away, I wanted my own time,” Stoops said. “It’s taken me four years to reach this point, and this (Fox opportunity) came around at the time and with the right people to do it with. I felt positive that it would be a fun, interesting and exciting thing to do.

“Truth be told, I’ve been asked since the first month (of retirement) to do other things in TV. I want to say this in a very polite and respectful way, but if I wanted to work every weekend, I would have kept the (OU coaching job). I didn’t want to be away (from Norman) every weekend. Little by little, that has lessened, though I do have a son playing.”