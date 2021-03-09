Bill Haisten: Bob Stoops hopes his Fox Sports football job becomes ‘a longstanding deal’

After Bob Stoops’ shocking 2017 news conference, as he had announced to unsuspecting Sooner fans his retirement from OU football, he was cornered by several writers who asked for a more detailed reflection of his 18-season run in Norman.
The game he considered most memorable: the 2000 Nebraska game, during which the top-ranked Huskers bolted to a 14-0 lead. Oklahoma rallied for a 31-14 victory, supplanting Nebraska as the nation’s No. 1 team and generating momentum for what would become a 13-0, national championship season.
“That’s what got it all started,” Stoops said on June 7, 2017.
Stoops also was asked whether he might eventually pursue a high-profile college football television situation.
“We’ll see what may flow my way,” he replied.
Stoops became a partner in the marketing of Rock N Roll tequila, a spirit packaged in guitar-shaped bottles. As the head coach of the Dallas Renegades of the ill-fated XFL, he got a five-game taste of pro football.
When COVID-19 factors sidelined members of the OU coaching staff last season, Stoops became a temporary assistant for Lincoln Riley.
This week, it was announced that Stoops’ next career endeavor does actually involve a high-profile television situation.
Fox Sports has hired Stoops to succeed Urban Meyer as a studio analyst for the network’s Big Noon Kickoff studio show, which in 2019 debuted as a competitor for ESPN’s College GameDay.
While Meyer now is the first-year coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 60-year-old Stoops is on course for a memorable 2021: he is a member of this year’s College Football Hall of Fame Class, and he is a TV rookie who joins analysts Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn, along with host Rob Stone, for Fox’s pregame show that airs on football Saturdays at 9 a.m.
“When I stepped away, I wanted my own time,” Stoops said. “It’s taken me four years to reach this point, and this (Fox opportunity) came around at the time and with the right people to do it with. I felt positive that it would be a fun, interesting and exciting thing to do.
“Truth be told, I’ve been asked since the first month (of retirement) to do other things in TV. I want to say this in a very polite and respectful way, but if I wanted to work every weekend, I would have kept the (OU coaching job). I didn’t want to be away (from Norman) every weekend. Little by little, that has lessened, though I do have a son playing.”
Drake Stoops now is a junior wide receiver at OU. While Bob will be in Los Angeles each Saturday for studio work, he says he’ll find a way to see every telecast involving Drake and the Sooners.
Two weeks ago, Stoops traveled to Los Angeles and joined the other Big Noon Kickoff cast members for the taping of a practice show.
“During the countdown to the start of that show,” I asked Stoops, “did you get a little nervous?”
Stoops’ reply: “I’ve walked out into some pretty big stadiums, in pretty big moments, so I find (the pressure of television) kind of pales in comparison to that.”
During most of his post-OU coaching period, Stoops has had facial hair. A goatee. When the season arrives and he’s addressing a national audience from the Fox football desk, does he still have the goatee?
“That will be up to the boss. That’s usually up to my wife,” Stoops said. “I’ll do what I want to do, but if (Fox) has a strong opinion about it, I’ll listen. I’m not that attached to it.”
Stoops wasn’t nervous in the Fox studio because he’s a football lifer. It’s what he knows. As the son of a Youngstown, Ohio, high school coach, Stoops became an All-Big Ten safety at Iowa, a seven-year Bill Snyder assistant at Kansas State and the defensive coordinator of Florida’s 1996 national championship team.
In his 18 seasons at OU, Stoops celebrated 10 Big 12 titles and a program-record total of 190 victories. He commanded a high level of respect from other coaches.
From any network-level analyst in any sport, strong opinions and occasional criticism are expected. It’s an essential part of the gig, and Stoops now is in that type of role for Fox. As hot stories break during the 2021 season, it will be interesting to hear Stoops’ commentary.
Is Stoops experimenting with television work? Or has he already decided that it’s an actual second career and something he might do for several years?
“You’re asking me about something that I haven’t even done once yet. I haven’t even signed the contract,” he said. “If it’s exciting and fun and manageable for myself and my family, I’ll look to do it a long time.
“My first experience with the Fox people was awesome. Really a neat group of people. A positive atmosphere. So, yes, I would hope that this is a longstanding deal. We’ll see.”