Bill Haisten: Big 12’s first 25 years defined by OU supremacy, Vince Young and Bill Snyder’s K-State success

I was in the room — a Ritz-Carlton conference hall in Kansas City — when the Big 12 Conference’s original definition was finalized.
“Pending approval,” I wrote on May 17, 1994, “the Oklahoma State and Oklahoma football and basketball teams will be grouped with current Southwest Conference members Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas Tech in a South Division of the expanded Big Eight – now officially known as the Big 12.
“Competition begins during the 1996-97 academic year. Big Eight football coaches and each of the Big 12 athletic directors endorsed the North-South divisional alignment, with Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State competing in the North.”
During the drive back to Oklahoma, I was convinced that the Big 12 would be a perfect conference and that those 12 schools would stay together forever. I also wondered whether any of the other 11 football programs would ever challenge Nebraska as the king of the conference.
Today, I’m sure there are older Nebraska fans who wake up every morning and think, “I can’t believe what happened to my football team.”
The 1999 Big 12 season was memorable for two reasons: It was Bob Stoops’ first season at OU, and Nebraska won the Big 12 championship. While OU captured 14 conference titles in 2000-20, Nebraska hasn’t been a conference champion — in the Big 12 or the Big Ten — since that long-ago 1999 season.
The Big 12’s founders would not recognize the 10-school Big 12 of today.
Our perfect conference’s identity crisis began in 2010, the point at which Texas stopped winning in the way that Texas should win; and reached the boiling point during the 2011-12 process that resulted in Nebraska’s departure for the Big Ten, Missouri and Texas A&M’s run to the SEC; and Colorado’s switch to the Pac-12.
Through the first 10 seasons of the Big 12’s existence, there were three football national champions: Nebraska in 1997, OU in 2000 and Texas in 2005. Representing the Big Eight, Nebraska also had won national titles in 1994 and 1995.
There hasn’t been a Big 12 national title since the 2005 season, which concluded with Vince Young and the Longhorns ending Southern Cal’s 34-game win streak.
Only the SEC (with eight) has more Heisman Trophy winners than the Big 12’s seven: Texas’ Ricky Williams in 1998, Nebraska’s Eric Crouch in 2001, OU’s Jason White in 2003, OU’s Sam Bradford in 2008, Baylor’s Robert Griffin III in 2011, OU’s Baker Mayfield in 2017 and OU’s Kyler Murray in 2018.
With regard to national titles over the last 15 years, however, there were six for Alabama and none for the Big 12. The 2008 Sooners and 2009 Longhorns were beaten in the BCS Championship game. The 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Sooners lost in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff.
As Spencer Rattler has a chance to become a first-pick-overall type of quarterback, maybe the 2021 Sooners can end the Big 12 drought.
I don’t measure a league’s value solely on the basis of championships. Even if a game involves non-contending teams, there is value in every game. Both versions of the Big 12 — the original group and the post-realignment group that includes TCU and West Virginia — have delivered with compelling football.
Instead of filling three pages with memories of the best Big 12 games I’ve covered or watched, I’ll share a few words on three that I regard as having been extremely important: Texas-Southern Cal in the 2006 Rose Bowl, Kansas State-Texas A&M in the 1998 Big 12 Championship game, and Nebraska-OU in 2000.
Texas-Southern Cal was the greatest game involving any Big 12 team and one of the greatest games in college football history. Young, who was 30-of-40 passing and rushed for 200 yards that night, was the best player during the first 25 years of the Big 12’s existence. His record as the Texas starting quarterback was 30-2.
In what would have been unimaginable only a few years earlier (when the Wildcats were 3-40-1 before Bill Snyder was hired), the 1996 launch of the Big 12 coincided with Kansas State’s ascension to national contention.
The 1988 Wildcats were 0-11 and outscored by 249 points. Snyder’s 1998 Wildcats were 11-0, ranked No. 2 nationally and on course to play for the national title. In the Big 12 Championship game — after K-State entered the fourth period with a 15-point lead —there was a stunning, double-overtime loss to Texas A&M.
That K-State staff included Mike Stoops, Brent Venables and Mark Mangino — all of whom assisted Bob Stoops in coaching the 2000 Sooners to the national title. What Snyder accomplished at K-State truly was miraculous. He rocked a previously unbeaten OU squad in the 2003 Big 12 Championship contest, and it should never be forgotten that Snyder nearly won a national title at Kansas State.
In 2000, when OU rallied from a 14-0 deficit to smoke then-top-ranked Nebraska 31-14 in Norman, there were two results.
With the momentum generated after beating Texas, a very strong K-State team and Nebraska during the Red October run of that season, Oklahoma rolled on to a 13-0 finish and the national title.
Also, the 2000 Nebraska-OU game was a sign of what was to come for both programs. The league’s balance of power had been shifted. The 2001 Huskers somehow reached the BCS Championship game in spite of a regular-season-ending blowout loss to Colorado. The Huskers also were blown out by Miami (Fla.) in the BCS finale, and Nebraska never again has been at the Nebraska level of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.
Meanwhile, with regard to annual national relevance, OU has remained the Big 12’s gold standard.
I never imagined that Nebraska and Texas A&M would leave the conference, so I have no idea what to expect during the next 25 years of Big 12 football. I suspect that OU always will be good. For the most part, it’s been that way for more than 70 years.
I wonder whether programs like Oklahoma State’s and Iowa State’s can be sustained as respectable football schools, and I wonder whether Texas —with only three Big 12 titles in 1996-2020 — will ever capitalize on its resources and become a superpower.