Bill Haisten: Big 12’s first 25 years defined by OU supremacy, Vince Young and Bill Snyder’s K-State success

That K-State staff included Mike Stoops, Brent Venables and Mark Mangino — all of whom assisted Bob Stoops in coaching the 2000 Sooners to the national title. What Snyder accomplished at K-State truly was miraculous. He rocked a previously unbeaten OU squad in the 2003 Big 12 Championship contest, and it should never be forgotten that Snyder nearly won a national title at Kansas State.

In 2000, when OU rallied from a 14-0 deficit to smoke then-top-ranked Nebraska 31-14 in Norman, there were two results.

With the momentum generated after beating Texas, a very strong K-State team and Nebraska during the Red October run of that season, Oklahoma rolled on to a 13-0 finish and the national title.

Also, the 2000 Nebraska-OU game was a sign of what was to come for both programs. The league’s balance of power had been shifted. The 2001 Huskers somehow reached the BCS Championship game in spite of a regular-season-ending blowout loss to Colorado. The Huskers also were blown out by Miami (Fla.) in the BCS finale, and Nebraska never again has been at the Nebraska level of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

Meanwhile, with regard to annual national relevance, OU has remained the Big 12’s gold standard.