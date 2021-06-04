Bill Haisten: Barry Switzer provides big-time scoreboards at Tulsa’s Little League fields

The scoreboards and videoboards recently were installed and a dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the LaFortune Park fields. Switzer makes an appearance along with Little League athletes, a few Tulsa County officials and, of course, Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby.

“We have more than a hundred of these scoreboards around the state,” Henry said. “If not for the COVID disruption of everything, we would be well beyond a hundred by now. The LaFortune Little League facility is a heavily used facility. We’re really proud of this one.”

The story of Youth Scoreboards is told at youthscoreboards.com. One of the website’s features soon will be, Henry reports, “a portal that allows you to see these games on your device.”

“If mom and dad are traveling and can’t attend a game, they log on to the portal and they can actually watch the game,” Henry explained. “They’ll be able to see replays and highlights.

“If Little Johnny hits a home run, his parents will see the replay on the videoboard or on their device. That’s what we’re working on right now.”