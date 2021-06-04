Bill Haisten: Barry Switzer provides big-time scoreboards at Tulsa’s Little League fields

For as long as Barry Switzer coached at OU, he and the Sooners were synonymous with scoreboards.
In 1973-88, Switzer’s wishbone offense would demoralize opponents with flurries of touchdowns and huge point totals.
It’s been 33 years since Switzer coached option offense and burned out the lights on Big Eight scoreboards, and now he again is synonymous with scoreboards.
He and longtime business partner Mike Henry, a Sand Springs native and Tulsa resident, are collaborating on a Youth Scoreboards endeavor that in two years already has enhanced the baseball- and softball-viewing experience at more than 100 Oklahoma youth-level ballparks.
“The great thing about Youth Scoreboards,” Switzer says, “is that we’re trying to get kids off their phones and video games, and we’re giving them a reason to be on the field and playing ball.
“We’ve had a great reception on this (scoreboard campaign). It really adds to these ballparks. The kids love it and the parents love it, and Mike and I really enjoy being involved with it.”
The Switzer-Henry project resulted in the installation of digital scoreboards and videoboards at ballparks in Broken Arrow, Bixby, Owasso, Collinsville, Bartlesville, Muskogee and now in Tulsa — at the Little League complex located on the southwest corner of LaFortune Park. Those four fields are at the intersection of 61st and Yale.
The scoreboards and videoboards recently were installed and a dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the LaFortune Park fields. Switzer makes an appearance along with Little League athletes, a few Tulsa County officials and, of course, Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby.
“We have more than a hundred of these scoreboards around the state,” Henry said. “If not for the COVID disruption of everything, we would be well beyond a hundred by now. The LaFortune Little League facility is a heavily used facility. We’re really proud of this one.”
The story of Youth Scoreboards is told at youthscoreboards.com. One of the website’s features soon will be, Henry reports, “a portal that allows you to see these games on your device.”
“If mom and dad are traveling and can’t attend a game, they log on to the portal and they can actually watch the game,” Henry explained. “They’ll be able to see replays and highlights.
“If Little Johnny hits a home run, his parents will see the replay on the videoboard or on their device. That’s what we’re working on right now.”
Most youth-level venues can’t afford a $15,000 scoreboard and videoboard. Here’s how the Youth Scoreboard campaign works: Switzer and Henry provide the scoreboard/videoboard at no cost to the baseball or softball organization. Digital advertising is sold. Twenty percent of the advertising revenue is donated to the baseball/softball organization. The remaining revenue is used to drive the company and purchase more scoreboards.
Some advertisers want to have their message flashed on the scoreboard or videoboard of every ballpark in the Tulsa area or the Oklahoma City area. There are Switzer-Henry scoreboards also at ballparks in Edmond, Moore, Norman, Chickasha and Mustang. Some advertisers may want their message at only one ballpark. Henry says the Youth Scoreboards company is able to accommodate any advertising preference.
An anchored camera is positioned above and behind home plate. There is live video on the outfield board and eventually will be, as Henry said, on a youthscoreboards.com portal.
The Switzer-Henry relationship dates to 1978. At that time, Henry was waiting to board a flight at Dallas’ Love Field airport. He picked up a discarded newspaper and saw that it was a copy of the Dallas Cowboys weekly publication. Henry immediately had an idea.
“I thought something like that would be great for OU football,” he recalled. “I made an appointment to go see Barry Switzer in Norman. He liked the idea, but he insisted on a magazine format instead of a newspaper format. He thought it could be a great tool for recruiting.”
Henry’s idea and Switzer’s approval led to the creation of Sooners Weekly magazine, and its success led to a national surge in comparably specialized publications like Huskers Illustrated and Hawgs Illustrated.
The first Sooners Weekly magazine was published in 1979. On the cover: 1978 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims. Henry says copies of that first issue now are considered a nice item for collectors of OU memorabilia.
After the magazine launch, Switzer and Henry were partners also in several oil-and-gas projects and in the Coaches’ Cabana college football television series.
If Henry hadn’t found a folded-up, left-behind copy of the Dallas Cowboys weekly newspaper at Love Field, there might not have been a Sooners Weekly magazine or a 43-year relationship with Switzer.
There might not have been a Youth Scoreboards company or an 11 a.m. Tuesday event in Tulsa, with Switzer, Henry, Little League ballplayers and Hornsby celebrating the addition of high-tech scoreboards and videoboards at LaFortune Park.