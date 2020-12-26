Bill Haisten: At 9-12 in finish-line games, Sooners should be super motivated for Florida

But while the Sooners are known for winning, they also are known for faltering at the finish line.

Finishing well this time — it’s the No. 1 reason why OU should be super motivated to beat an SEC opponent, the Florida Gators, in Wednesday’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

During the Stoops-Riley era, Oklahoma is 9-12 in final-game-of-the-season assignments. It’s been common for the Sooners to be involved in high-stakes bowl games, so there’s usually been a quality opponent on the other sideline.

The Sooners are winless in four College Football Playoff semifinal contests. There were BCS Championship losses to LSU, Southern Cal and Florida.

That’s been the Oklahoma way: a mostly beautiful regular season, a conference championship and then a stumble at the finish line.

The 2016 season and Stoops’ OU run ended with a 35-19 conquest of Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. Those Sooners were the last Sooners to bounce into the offseason with a victory.

No one really cares that the 2013 Sooners didn’t win the Big 12 title. It’ll always be a loved, remembered team because it battered a Nick Saban Alabama squad in the Sugar Bowl.