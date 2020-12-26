Bill Haisten: At 9-12 in finish-line games, Sooners should be super motivated for Florida

Saturday’s television menu included a 2 p.m. replay, on ESPNU, of a 2015 College Football Playoff semifinal matching OU and Clemson.
On the first play from scrimmage, Baker Mayfield was sacked for a loss of 6 yards. During OU’s final possession of the game, there was a loss of 3 yards on a run play, two failed passes and a punt. Clemson dominated statistically and won 37-17.
That OU team recorded a memorable, come-from-behind victory at Tennessee, averaged 51 points in eight conference victories, smashed Oklahoma State in Stillwater and won the Big 12 title, but the 2015 season had an unsightly blemish: the Clemson outcome.
The Bob Stoops-Lincoln Riley era of Oklahoma football is defined by winning. The program now has a streak of 22 consecutive winning seasons.
How many other major-college programs have such a streak?
None.
LSU’s streak of 20 consecutive winning seasons has ended. If Wisconsin loses to Wake Forest in next week’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Badgers’ streak of 18 consecutive winning seasons would end.
You want a wild stat? If Wisconsin does lose next week, the Bedlam programs would top all of college football with regard to consecutive winning seasons: OU with 22 and Oklahoma State with 15.
But while the Sooners are known for winning, they also are known for faltering at the finish line.
Finishing well this time — it’s the No. 1 reason why OU should be super motivated to beat an SEC opponent, the Florida Gators, in Wednesday’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
During the Stoops-Riley era, Oklahoma is 9-12 in final-game-of-the-season assignments. It’s been common for the Sooners to be involved in high-stakes bowl games, so there’s usually been a quality opponent on the other sideline.
The Sooners are winless in four College Football Playoff semifinal contests. There were BCS Championship losses to LSU, Southern Cal and Florida.
That’s been the Oklahoma way: a mostly beautiful regular season, a conference championship and then a stumble at the finish line.
The 2016 season and Stoops’ OU run ended with a 35-19 conquest of Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. Those Sooners were the last Sooners to bounce into the offseason with a victory.
No one really cares that the 2013 Sooners didn’t win the Big 12 title. It’ll always be a loved, remembered team because it battered a Nick Saban Alabama squad in the Sugar Bowl.
OU-Alabama wasn’t a championship game. From a value standpoint, however, the 45-31 triumph was a sensational experience for the Sooners and the OU fans who made the trip to New Orleans.
Quarterbacked by a Heisman Trophy finalist (Kyle Trask), the 2020 Florida Gators lost 41-38 at Texas A&M and had the firepower to score 46 points during last week’s SEC Championship loss to Alabama.
Florida had no business failing at home against LSU, but did so in part because of the most talked-about penalty of the college season — the throwing of a Tiger’s shoe. That personal-foul infraction sustained an LSU possession with two minutes left. With a 57-yard field goal, LSU won 37-34 in the Florida fog.
As the offensive coordinator, Riley joined the OU program before the 2015 season. In 2015-20, the Sooners have a final-game record of 1-4. Otherwise, the overall record is 65-8.
This is a “no excuses” game for Oklahoma. The Sooners have a defense that believes it’s ready for a Florida type of challenge. The Sooners have the momentum of a seven-game win streak and a sixth consecutive Big 12 title. Florida takes a two-game losing streak to Arlington, Texas.
OU commands respect for the consistency of 22 consecutive winning seasons. Against Iowa State last week, the Sooners celebrated their school’s 50th conference title in football. OU has more league football titles all-time than Texas and LSU combined (48).
OU has mastered the art of mastering the Big 12. As it pertains to the quest for national achievement, and to secure a place on the Alabama-Clemson level of national elitism, a victory over Florida is the perfect next step.