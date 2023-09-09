Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

At about the same time that Texas’ Quinn Ewers found Xavier Worthy with a perfect 44-yard touchdown pass at Alabama, Oklahoma finished a first half of passing-game offense that could be described as “modest” but should be described as “rinky-dink” or “not good enough.”

It could be said that SMU schemed its defense with the intent of blunting OU’s deep game.

Which is true, actually — but so what?

You think opposing defenses didn’t try that during OU’s Jason White, Sam Bradford and Baker Mayfield years?

You think Alabama didn’t try that against Texas on Saturday?

In a “here we come, SEC” statement performance, the Longhorns prevailed 34-24 over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. A big-play passing game was a huge factor in Texas having been the first nonconference opponent to win in Tuscaloosa since 2007.

Before Saturday’s SMU-OU kickoff in Norman, the 18th-ranked Sooners were favored by 16 points.

Until the nine-minute mark of the fourth period, OU hadn’t even scored 16 points.

There were late touchdown passes from Dillon Gabriel to Jalil Farooq (21 yards) and Marcus Major (27 yards), and ultimately there was a 28-11 victory. Before the Farooq and Major scores, there had been only one completion of at least 20 yards. Andrel Anthony’s first-period touchdown reception covered 29.

While Gabriel was not intercepted on 27 pass attempts, the vanilla OU passing game had a first-half average of only 7 yards per completion. By game’s end, Gabriel averaged 9.3 yards per completion.

Would anyone in Sooner Nation want to trade places with their counterparts at 0-2 Nebraska or 0-2 Baylor? Of course not, but the OU people shouldn’t accept this current passing game as the new normal. The Nebraska and Baylor people don’t have a standard of a big-play attack sustained over most of the last 25 seasons.

After Mike Leach reinvented OU offense in 1999, the Sooners would stun an opponent with a big pass play — and then demoralize and bury that opponent with several additional big pass plays.

I understand that Caleb Williams and several blue-chip receivers left the Sooner program, but portal movement impacts every roster. There’s a certain standard for OU passing offense, and if you saw the Texas-Alabama second half, then you know it’s critically important for the Sooner offense to become more potent. Like, right now.

If SMU-OU was a somewhat sobering experience for Sooner fans, watching the Longhorns must have been jarring.

Against SMU and on their home field, the Sooners didn’t have a pass play that went for at least 30 yards.

Before an Alabama crowd of more than 100,000, Ewers and the Longhorns converted on completions of 44 yards (touchdown), 32 yards, 34 yards, 31 yards and 39 yards (touchdown).

On Oct. 7, OU is matched with Ewers and those Texas receivers who were so dynamic after the catch.

During Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy season in 2017 — and with NFL-level targets like CeeDee Lamb, Hollywood Brown and Mark Andrews — the Sooners converted on 43 pass plays that covered at least 30 yards. There were 17 touchdowns that resulted from completions of at least 30 yards.

What Texas did at Alabama is a season-changer in the Big 12. I picked Kansas State to repeat as the conference champion because I’m so conditioned to watching Texas underachieve. The Longhorn statement on Saturday was super loud, and that statement was made possible by Steve Sarkisian’s bold play-calls and Ewers’ response. The Texas QB was 24-of-38 passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

While OU averaged 9.3 yards per completion, Texas averaged 14.5.

The Longhorn roster is by far the Big 12’s most talented, and now the Texas program has recorded its biggest win since the 2009 Big 12 Championship game.

Only the most delusional fan would have expected another 73-0 type of Saturday outcome in Norman. Last week’s Arkansas State stat sheet was wonderful, but it also was fool’s gold. Arkansas State was terrible that day, and on Saturday a more talented SMU team trailed by only three points with less than 10 minutes left to play.

Deeper into the evening, Texas was explosive and victorious against Alabama.

The Jeff Lebby-OU offense of Oct. 7 in the Cotton Bowl — how much different might it look compared to what was displayed on Saturday?

From the Sooners, there must be the attempt to get more big plays because Texas already has mastered the art of the 30-yard gain.