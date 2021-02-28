Bill Haisten: As OSU contends with motivated Sooner Austin Reaves, this should be really good

History repeated itself: In 2018, after getting the No. 4 ranking, OU lost at Kansas State and lost in Bedlam. This week, after rolling to No. 7, the Sooners were dealt a bad loss at K-State and the Bedlam setback on Saturday.

Cunningham’s masterpiece overshadowed a solid overall afternoon for Reaves, who totaled 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists. During the postgame Zoom, he didn’t seem disappointed that OU squandered a 10-point lead and lost on its home floor. He seemed disgusted.

“You can put that one on me. I wasn’t good,” Reaves said. “I had too many forced shots that led to nothing, honestly. That’s basically it. Go back and watch the film. That’s what it will show.”

Even if Reaves plays like a superhero on Monday, OU must be more competitive on the backboards. Against OSU on Saturday, the Sooners were minus-17 on rebounds. In rebounding this season, only one Big 12 team -- Iowa State -- has been worse than the Sooners.

When ESPN’s Joe Lunardi refreshed his projected NCAA Tournament bracket on Friday, the Sooners were on the No. 3 seed line while Oklahoma State was an 8. OU’s bracket status was damaged more by last week’s K-State stumble than by the loss to the Cunningham Cowboys, but OU would be staggered by a third consecutive loss.