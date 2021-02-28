Bill Haisten: As OSU contends with motivated Sooner Austin Reaves, this should be really good

If Austin Reaves were an OU quarterback instead of an OU basketball player, he would be a celebrated and famous figure in this state.
Instead, Reaves seems to get more national-media love than he does from media and fans in Oklahoma.
Only 51 hours after OU and Oklahoma State finished a classic played in Norman -- Saturday’s 94-90 Cowboy victory in overtime -- there is on Monday night a Bedlam rematch at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The game within the game is the collision of the Big 12’s top two scorers: OSU freshman Cade Cunningham, who made a 40-point statement on Saturday and now has a 19.8 average; and OU’s Reaves, a 6-foot-5 senior who averages 17.5 but has 30-point potential in any game.
With a 30-point play on Monday, Reaves would command more in-state recognition and could position OU to do what OSU did on Saturday -- steal a Bedlam road win.
Rated as the likely first pick overall in the 2021 NBA draft, Cunningham has carried Oklahoma State to records of 16-6 overall and 9-6 in the conference.
OU is 14-7 and 9-6, but the Sooners and Cowboys are at opposite ends of the momentum scale.
The week began with OU’s surge to the No. 7 position in the AP Top 25 (OU’s highest ranking January 2018, when the Trae Young Sooners rocketed to No. 4 in the country).
History repeated itself: In 2018, after getting the No. 4 ranking, OU lost at Kansas State and lost in Bedlam. This week, after rolling to No. 7, the Sooners were dealt a bad loss at K-State and the Bedlam setback on Saturday.
Cunningham’s masterpiece overshadowed a solid overall afternoon for Reaves, who totaled 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists. During the postgame Zoom, he didn’t seem disappointed that OU squandered a 10-point lead and lost on its home floor. He seemed disgusted.
“You can put that one on me. I wasn’t good,” Reaves said. “I had too many forced shots that led to nothing, honestly. That’s basically it. Go back and watch the film. That’s what it will show.”
Even if Reaves plays like a superhero on Monday, OU must be more competitive on the backboards. Against OSU on Saturday, the Sooners were minus-17 on rebounds. In rebounding this season, only one Big 12 team -- Iowa State -- has been worse than the Sooners.
When ESPN’s Joe Lunardi refreshed his projected NCAA Tournament bracket on Friday, the Sooners were on the No. 3 seed line while Oklahoma State was an 8. OU’s bracket status was damaged more by last week’s K-State stumble than by the loss to the Cunningham Cowboys, but OU would be staggered by a third consecutive loss.
In Bedlam II on Monday, the Sooners have an opportunity to reestablish their mojo.
Reaves is a Newark, Arkansas, native who once scored 73 points in a high school game and helped lead his Cedar Ridge team to two state titles. After two seasons at Wichita State, he transferred to OU and ended his 2019-20 season with an unforgettable performance at TCU.
As the Sooners rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit, Reaves had 15 points during the final five minutes and finished with 41. With five-tenths of one second remaining, his bucket gave the Sooners a 78-76 victory over the Horned Frogs.
It’s that level of talent and crunch-time courage that Reaves takes to Stillwater.
Cunningham again may control Bedlam, but there will be no more motivated player than Reaves. He saw Cunningham celebrate a signature performance and Bedlam road success on Saturday, and on Monday Reaves will be driven to achieve an exact copy.
Reaves can score like Cunningham can score, and now, presumably, Reaves’ determination is doubled for the rematch run in Stillwater. This should be really, really good.