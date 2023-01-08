Bill Haisten: As Georgia repeats, an opportunity for OU fans to study SEC standards

The Gary Patterson-coached TCU Horned Frogs of 2018-21 had an overall record of 23-24 and a record against OU and Oklahoma State of 2-6.

The NCAA Transfer Portal has the same effect on roster building that the microwave oven had on food preparation, and before the 2022 season a new TCU coach — Sonny Dykes — capitalized on the availability of portal personnel.

As 10 transfers will start or get significant playing time against Georgia, the Horned Frogs have become the first Big 12 program to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff championship game.

On Oct. 1, the Max Duggan-quarterbacked Horned Frogs blasted OU 55-24. OU’s body of work since World War II is infinitely beyond TCU’s, but today, yes, the TCU program is healthier than Oklahoma’s.

When you’re watching Monday’s 7 p.m., ESPN-televised title game, however, you can root for the Big 12 and you can hope for a Cinderella champion, but don’t stress about the gap separating the Frogs and a Sooner program that with its first-year coach — Brent Venables — lost 49-0 to Texas and finished with seven losses.

If you’re OU, you’re not trying to emulate TCU. You’re trying to look like Georgia.

During what I expect to be a 38-27 Georgia victory over TCU, resulting in a second consecutive national title for the Bulldogs, focus intently on how Georgia does its business.

Focus on Georgia’s roster of NFL-level talent and the pressure applied to Duggan. Rate the speed and ferocity of Georgia’s defenders.

OU soon will transfer from the Big 12 to the SEC, and Georgia’s Kirby Smart is a young coach at 47. He is well-paid and has built a machine. Smart is an Alabama native but a true-blue Georgia Bulldog. During the ’90s, he was an All-SEC defensive back for the Bulldogs.

This underscores the depth of the SEC: At different stages during the 2022 season, eight of that league’s 14 teams were ranked in the national top 10. Those eight: preseason No. 1 Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss.

You can’t succeed in the SEC without boss energy, great front-seven personnel on defense and elite blockers and playmakers on offense, and even OU’s tremendously talented Lincoln Riley teams were physically overwhelmed by Alabama and LSU in College Football Playoff semifinal games.

During the last three drafts, an overall total of 31 Georgia Bulldogs were selected. Eight were first-rounders and 15 were defensive players. From Alabama, 26 players were drafted and 12 were taken in the first round.

From OU, there were 16 drafted players in 2020-22. There was no first-round Sooner in 2022 or 2021. The most recent first-round Sooners were wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray in 2020.

With a Georgia victory on Monday, an SEC team would be the national champion for the 13th time in the last 17 seasons. There hasn’t been a Big 12 national champion since the 2005 Texas Longhorns.

The SEC bar is set a lot higher than the Big 12’s bar, and the Alabama and Georgia programs are the bar-setters.

OU was super successful in the Big Eight and the Big 12, and now it must evolve into an Alabama-Georgia type of physical, defensive blueblood. Coaching, portal management, recruiting, player development, an appealing culture – every year, all of it has to be on point.

If not, you’ll be buried alive in the SEC.