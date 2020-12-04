Bill Haisten: As Baylor stumbles, the Big 12 still has only OU on its top tier of national relevance

After Rhule accepted a seven-year, $62 million offer to coach the Carolina Panthers, Baylor once again was in recover-and-rebuild mode (just like Texas soon might be again, if the Tom Herman rumors are true).

After having engaged the Sooners in two classics last season, the Bears on Saturday are 22-point underdogs. Baylor has no chance in this game.

While Art Briles is considered to have grossly mishandled his program’s sexual-assault scandal, it is undeniable that his eight-season Baylor run was mostly successful. Shockingly successful, actually, if you consider the state of the Baylor program before his arrival in 2008.

In the Associated Press poll, Briles had the Bears at No. 2 in 2015, at No. 4 in 2014, at No. 3 in 2013 and at No. 13 in 2011 (when his quarterback, Robert Griffin III, won the Heisman Trophy).

Within the span of three seasons, Rhule elevated the Bears from an 11-loss train wreck to an 11-win power. Today, with former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as the first-year head man, Baylor is closer to what it was in 1996-2007 — 11-85 in conference play — than to the level of performance it had during the Briles and Rhule years.

OU has what Baylor does not: a five-game win streak, momentum, tradition and continuity.