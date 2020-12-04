Bill Haisten: As Baylor stumbles, the Big 12 still has only OU on its top tier of national relevance

One year ago this weekend, Baylor took an 11-1 record and No. 8 national ranking into its Big 12 Championship game rematch with Oklahoma. With a comeback-for-the-ages victory in Waco, Texas, after having trailed 28-3, the Sooners had been responsible for the only blemish on the Baylor record.
In the Big 12 contest, the Matt Rhule-coached Bears pushed OU to overtime before falling 30-23.
On Saturday, before a limited-attendance collection of spectators, OU plays in its final 2020 home game. The opponent: a 2-5 Baylor program that symbolizes the Big 12’s inability to sustain more than one consistently formidable team.
Since the departure of Nebraska, Texas A&M, Missouri and Colorado, the 10-team Big 12 for the most part has been driven and dominated by one program — the OU program that this season probably will get a sixth consecutive league title.
As there is an unfortunate national perception of the Big 12, it’s always easy to immediately blame Texas. It’s also fair because Texas tops the conference in money and resources, yet relentlessly falls short of expectations.
Texas underachieves with such consistency that it almost feels intentional. Through his first three seasons as the OU head coach, Lincoln Riley celebrated three Big 12 championships. Through the first 25 seasons of the Big 12’s existence, Texas totaled only three titles.
After Rhule accepted a seven-year, $62 million offer to coach the Carolina Panthers, Baylor once again was in recover-and-rebuild mode (just like Texas soon might be again, if the Tom Herman rumors are true).
After having engaged the Sooners in two classics last season, the Bears on Saturday are 22-point underdogs. Baylor has no chance in this game.
While Art Briles is considered to have grossly mishandled his program’s sexual-assault scandal, it is undeniable that his eight-season Baylor run was mostly successful. Shockingly successful, actually, if you consider the state of the Baylor program before his arrival in 2008.
In the Associated Press poll, Briles had the Bears at No. 2 in 2015, at No. 4 in 2014, at No. 3 in 2013 and at No. 13 in 2011 (when his quarterback, Robert Griffin III, won the Heisman Trophy).
Within the span of three seasons, Rhule elevated the Bears from an 11-loss train wreck to an 11-win power. Today, with former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as the first-year head man, Baylor is closer to what it was in 1996-2007 — 11-85 in conference play — than to the level of performance it had during the Briles and Rhule years.
OU has what Baylor does not: a five-game win streak, momentum, tradition and continuity.
On Dec. 1, 1998, Oklahoma hired Bob Stoops as its head football coach.
Seventeen days later, Baylor hired Kevin Steele.
Steele is a solid football man who went on to coordinate defenses at Florida State, Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Auburn, but his time at Baylor was tarnished by a horrific coaching decision made in his first home game.
If the Bears had taken a knee, time would have expired on a victory over UNLV. Instead, there was a hand-off, a fumble, a 99-yard fumble return and a 27-24 UNLV win.
Over the course of 22 seasons, while OU was coached only by Stoops and Riley, Baylor was coached by Steele, Guy Morriss, Briles, Jim Grobe, Rhule and now Aranda.
Ideally for the Big 12, OU and Texas would be constant, dueling powers at the top of the standings. Each would be a fixture in the Top 10, while the second tier of the conference would include consistently ranked teams from Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor and Kansas State.
West Virginia would be an occasional presence in the Top 25, capable on any given Saturday of toppling any opponent. Texas Tech just hasn’t been the same since Mike Leach departed, while Kansas just seems broken.
Lately, the Matt Campbell Cyclones have been the best among teams on the second line of the Big 12 hierarchy. The 2020 Cyclones already beat OU once and seem armed with the belief that they can do it again.
The other second-tier programs are wobbling. OSU is 15-14 in its last 29 Big 12 games. TCU is 33-27 overall in 2016-20. K-State is 17-15 in its last 32 games.
OU has a new quarterback and new pieces within its supporting cast, but essentially, it’s the same ol’ Sooners. With regard to current national relevance, the Big 12 had OU and no one else. The result is a crushing identity problem for the conference.
Only one year ago, Baylor nearly beat Oklahoma twice. When they meet again on Saturday, the Sooners are favored by 22 points and may win by 35.
