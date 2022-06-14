Bill Haisten: As Baker Mayfield remains inactive, Deshaun Watson attends Browns’ minicamp

We’re all familiar with buyer’s remorse.

There might be an after-the-fact regret of a vehicle purchase, or maybe shoes or a shirt that somehow looked great in the store ultimately fail to deliver the desired pop.

Every time there’s a Deshaun Watson update, I wonder whether there’s buyer’s remorse within the Cleveland Browns organization — or any regret at having done seemingly irreparable damage to the team’s connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

On Tuesday, there was the start of a mandatory minicamp. Watson was there but Mayfield is excused from participation.

Four years after Mayfield was the No. 1 selection overall in the NFL Draft, only 17 months after leading Cleveland to its first playoff win since 1995 and two months after his statue was unveiled at OU’s Heisman Park, Mayfield now is in “a professional purgatory,” NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman wrote.

Even before the Browns finalized a Watson deal with the Houston Texans, Mayfield was so offended by Cleveland’s pursuit of a different QB that he requested a trade.

“The relationship is too far gone to mend,” Mayfield told ESPN. “It's in the best interest of both sides to move on."

Cleveland hasn’t secured a trade partner mostly because of Mayfield’s money — a fully guaranteed $18.9 million this season. Even when a trade gets done, the Browns most likely will be on the hook for some of that $18.9 million

Mayfield’s endorsement deals with Progressive Insurance, Nike, Nissan, Amazon and Hulu reportedly add up to $10 million a year. Backup quarterbacks don’t score those types of deals, so the next two or three months are critically important as Mayfield hopes to move on to a more stable organization.

In four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield had three head coaches and three offensive coordinators.

Watson has been the target of 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and sexual assault during massage-therapy sessions. Reportedly, two additional lawsuits are about to be filed in Houston, where Watson quarterbacked the Texans in 2017-20. He was on the Houston roster last season but never took a snap while being paid $10.5 million.

The first of the Watson lawsuits was filed in March 2021. It was an ugly story then and it’s only gotten uglier, and still the Cleveland Browns made the March 2022 decision to give up six draft picks (including three first-round picks) to the Texans and give to Watson a five-year contract and an astonishing guaranteed sum of $230 million — the most guaranteed money for any NFL player, ever.

Watson's guaranteed pay is $80 million beyond Buffalo’s Josh Allen, $90 million beyond Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and $100 million beyond Matt Stafford, who prevailed in the most recent Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

While a Texan, Watson had a 28-26 record as the starter and was 1-2 in the postseason.

The Browns acquired a controversy-riddled, 28-26 quarterback who may not even be available when the Browns open the 2022 season at Carolina.

I asked whether there’s buyer’s remorse regarding the Watson acquisition. Apparently, there’s not. Not a publicly conveyed remorse, anyway.

This was reported last week by the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot: In spite of the ongoing legal actions against Watson, the Browns don’t regret having traded for the quarterback or having parted with so much first-round draft capital.

How can the NFL determine a specific suspension length when this is an ongoing legal situation? Roger Goodell’s only option seems to be the application of an indefinite suspension that isn’t lifted until the Watson cases are resolved.

Reportedly, the league is expected by the end of June to make a decision on some sort of discipline response.

If Watson is suspended, it is expected that career backup Jacoby Brissett would quarterback the Browns. On Tuesday, Watson spoke with Cleveland media members for the first time since March 25.

“I’ve been truthful about my stance, and that’s I never forced anyone (and) I never assaulted anyone,” Watson stated. “I’ve been saying it from the beginning, and I’m going to continue to do that until all the facts come out on the legal side.”

As recently as the 2020 season, Mayfield passed for more than 3,500 yards, with 26 touchdown passes against only eight interceptions, and threw for three touchdowns during an AFC wild-card playoff win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the Browns and their fans, it was the first celebration of a postseason victory since 1995, and now the Cleveland organization can’t wait to get rid of Mayfield and he can’t wait to play elsewhere.

There was a performance slippage during the 2021 season, but Mayfield played with a completely torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

By having taken the previously terrible Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff win in 2020, the 27-year-old Mayfield already has proven that he isn’t a first-round bust like Cleveland predecessor Johnny Manziel or like Jamarcus Russell of Oakland or Ryan Leaf of the Chargers.

The Carolina Panthers reportedly have an interest in Mayfield but don’t want to pay a significant percentage of his $18.86 million. Would Carolina be willing to pay 40% of it? That might be enough to satisfy each side.

So, for now, Mayfield is inactive while the most important Cleveland Brown — Watson — also is the most currently stigmatized person in American sports.

During ESPN’s “Get Up!” morning show last week, Ryan Clark summarized the Cleveland condition: “Every time something comes out about Deshaun Watson, it gets worse. Every day Baker Mayfield is on that team, it gets worse. And I don’t see either of those things ending any time soon.

“So, if you’re a Cleveland Browns fan, strap in. It’s going to be misery on top of misery, at least for a little while.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.