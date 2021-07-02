Bill Haisten: As a Tulsa restaurateur is ready to participate and Spencer Rattler capitalizes, the potential of NIL is stunning

When Mayfield was at Treys during the summer of 2017 – a few months before he would win the Heisman Trophy – he wasn’t there to promote the restaurant or himself. He was just there to eat. It wasn’t an “appearance,” per se. Mayfield certainly was noticed, though.

Within a matter of days, at one or both of the Davidson restaurants, there could be advertised appearances by current members of the OU football team.

“Before any money can be exchanged,” Davidson explained, “we’re being told that everything has to be done at fair-market value, that there has to be a contract, and that the details of the contract must be presented to the university. After that the (university) compliance office has to approve of the contract.”

For an NIL participant like Davidson, there is the desire to become immediately involved and established as an attractive option for well-known athletes whose presence or association can provide a measurably beneficial impact.

At the same time, it’s wise to study the national big picture – to monitor the name-image-likeness market and see pricing become more defined.