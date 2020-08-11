During an evening of exchanging messages with sources, I noticed the Twitter timeline of Sooner Scoop publisher Carey Murdock.
From Murdock, who resides near the OU campus and has covered OU football every day for 18 years: “Sources telling Sooner Scoop ... (that) Big 12 presidents will allow conference to move forward toward a season and a revised Big 12 schedule will be released after approval from (athletic directors).”
For the Big 12, and for OU fans and Oklahoma State fans, the moment of truth lingered for slightly more than 2 hours. It began at 5 p.m. Tuesday (when the presidents of conference schools met to discuss fall football) and ended at 7:13 (when Murdock hit the “send” button on his tweet).
On Tuesday, there was the temporary demise of a local institution: it was determined that because of the ongoing pandemic, there will not be a 2020 Tulsa State Fair. Even if such an announcement was expected, it still was a gut shot for so many people who love the entertainment aspect of the fair or depend on it for income.
Imagine the collective local disappointment if there had been a double dose of same-day bad news: “no Tulsa State Fair” and “no Big 12 football.”
While there still hasn’t been an official acknowledgement that the Big 12 will soldier forward with some semblance of a season -- or details related to the voting breakdown of the league presidents -- there are indicators galore. ESPN reported that the Big 12 will stick with its plan to execute a nine-plus-one format -- nine conference games plus one nonconference game -- and go with a Sept. 26 starting date.
Fans of the Bedlam teams must feel intense relief -- the antithesis of what their Ohio State and Nebraska counterparts must be feeling.
When the Mid-American Conference canceled its fall season, everyone noticed.
When the Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions were announced, everyone reacted. Twitter was wild on Tuesday.
When schools like Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, Nebraska, Southern Cal and Oregon are erased from the 2020 college football portrait, it results in a void that elevates the freak-out factor to a much higher level.
In an apparent response to the Big Ten’s decision and a tweeted indication that the Big 12 will play, Ohio State assistant athletic director Mark Pantoni made no attempt to mask his frustration. His tweet: “What are we doing??!!!”
On the five-month anniversary of the start of the coronavirus impact on American sports, most of a SportsCenter was committed to the Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions to shelve football for a few months.
The current Power Five scoreboard has the Big Ten and Pac-12 on the inactive list and the SEC and ACC, reportedly, on the #WeWantToPlay side.
Among college football athletes who were involved in the recent #WeWantToPlay Twitter movement were OSU’s Chuba Hubbard, OU’s Spencer Rattler and the University of Tulsa’s Zach Smith.
“We are safer here at school,” Smith tweeted, “where we have mandatory testing and safety protocols, than we are at home.”
Reportedly, apparently, the Big 12 wants to play. Actually, the Big 12 wants to make the attempt to play.
I’m relieved to some extent, but at the same time there can be no real, relaxed joy in watching 2020 football because of the possible consequences.
If the weekly stat line centers as much on COVID-19 test results as on passing yards, and if there are few if any fans in the stadiums, then at best it would be a super weird football season.