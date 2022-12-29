Bill Haisten: An admirable effort, but a sickening final scene for the Sooners

“Intense,” “mostly well-played,” “meaningful” and “riveting” are terms that don’t apply to many of the games during college football’s bowl season, but they fit perfectly within the summary of the OU-Florida State Cheez-It Bowl.

This was beautiful sports entertainment, and for the Sooners the final scene was sickening.

After OU had driven to a 32-32 tie with 3:37 left to play, future NFL millionaire wide receiver Johnny Wilson made a huge play for the Seminoles — a 58-yard reception that led to a field goal and, ultimately, to Florida State’s 35-32 victory.

Closing with 100 rushing yards on 15 attempts, Gavin Sawchuk played well for a Sooner team that went to battle with a makeshift offensive line. Sawchuk, however, lost a fourth-quarter fumble. It wound up being a dagger of a mistake.

With 7:22 left to play, Florida State capitalized on a 17-yard TD scored by another of the Seminoles’ huge passing-game targets — 270-pound tight end Markeston Douglas. For OU, on a great play-call with 3:37 left, Jovantae Barnes scored untouched on a 12-yard dash.

As the teams were tied at 32-apiece, there was an obvious assignment for the Sooner defense: don’t fail on tackle attempts and don’t let Seminole QB Jordan Travis convert on a big-yardage pass play. That’s when Travis connected with Wilson for the 58-yard gain, leading to Ryan Fitzgerald’s game-winning kick from 32 yards.

Any chance of a dramatic Oklahoma drive to a winning TD or a tying field was cursed by a false-start penalty that resulted in a 10-second run-off, melting the clock from 38 remaining seconds to 28. On the next play, OU was flagged for holding.

For the Seminoles, there is a six-game win streak and a 10-win finish for the first time since 2016.

For the Sooners, there is a final losing record for the first time since John Blake’s swan song season in 1998. There was the promise of a 3-0 start, followed by the sobering crumbling of the first Brent Venables-coached Oklahoma team.

After the Sooners won so decisively at Nebraska in September, they were 3-7.

Wilson is a 6-foot-7 California kid who, as a third-year sophomore, has become eligible for the NFL draft. Reportedly, he is undecided on whether to play college football or pro football in 2023.

After his eight-catch, 202-yard performance against the Sooners, Wilson looks like a can’t-miss guy at the next level. At his size, he’s a mismatch for 99% of all cornerbacks.

After having been a 1,364-yard running back during the regular season, OU’s Eric Gray was among the Sooners who opted out of playing in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The combination of Gray’s absence and a totally retooled offensive line suggested that OU would struggle to run the football, but the Sooner run game was the most pleasant surprise of the game: 253 yards, 4.2 per attempt and two backs with at least 100 yards (Barnes with 108 and Sawchuk with 100).

This might be forgotten because the first half was so eventful, but the Sooners were oh, so close to leading by 18 points during the second period.

On the first play of the quarter, a Dillon Gabriel TD had given the Sooners a 14-3 cushion. During the next Sooner possession, Gabriel found Marvin Mims Jr. for a gain of 46. OU had momentum and seemed destined for another touchdown and a 21-3 advantage.

On the next play, Sawchuk bolted through an opening and into the end zone for an apparent 16-yard score. Key word “apparent”: A flag had been thrown. OU was penalized for holding. The possession ended with an unsuccessful field goal attempt.

Instead of rolling to an 18-point lead, OU was up 17-11 at halftime. The 2022 Sooner schedule was littered with games like this one — games during which a mistake or a shot of misfortune would totally change the personality of the contest.

These Sooners will always wonder what might have been if they had cashed in on the chance to lead 21-3.

Coming out of last year’s Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon, Sooner fans were angry at Lincoln Riley and hopeful that Caleb Williams would stay in Norman.

On Nov. 28, 2021, it became known that Riley had accepted Southern Cal’s job offer and was finished in Norman after seven seasons overall and five as the head coach. One month and one day later, the Riley-recruited Williams was an efficient 21-of-27 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns against zero turnovers.

Over a span of five seasons, OU had five renowned quarterbacks: Baker Mayfield as the Heisman Trophy winner in 2017, Kyler Murray as the Heisman winner in 2018, Jalen Hurts as the Heisman runner-up in 2019, Spencer Rattler in 2020 after having been the nation’s No. 1 QB recruit, and Williams as the primary 2021 QB after his phenomenal performance in the Texas game.

Williams wound up moving from Oklahoma to Los Angeles, joining Riley’s Southern Cal program and winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy. While there are some who will never forgive Riley for having split from OU left one day after a Bedlam road loss, no one can deny that he’s the best quarterback coach in the sport.

Riley eventually will get an NFL head-coaching job. It wouldn’t shock me to see him become the first NFL coach to get a $100 million contract. Instead, I would be shocked if he never makes the move to pro football.

Following that lineage of OU quarterbacks would have been challenging for anyone. Having been a 25-game starter at UCF, Gabriel volunteered to quarterback an Oklahoma team with a new coaching staff and a flawed roster. We’ll never how Gabriel might have fared with the same type of supporting cast and weaponry that Mayfield and Murray had at their disposal.

With so many bowl-game rosters gutted by opt-outs and portal departures, I now feel extra respect for the players who stick around, pledge allegiance to their squad and then bring the same type of effort for the Cheez-It Bowl that they would have brought for the Sugar Bowl.

OU played with a sense of desperation. The outcome was a disappointment, but the effort was A-plus.

The final result — the 6-7 record — is an F.

By OU’s standards, it’s an F.

When the OU plane arrives back in Oklahoma, Venables can rest for 15 minutes and take satisfaction in having achieved a great recruiting class. After that, he and Sooner fans begin the countdown to eventual SEC membership.

This isn’t what anyone wanted or expected — a football program preparing for a jump to college football’s super heavyweight division, and doing it with the psychological baggage of a seven-loss season.