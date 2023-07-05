The All-Big 12 preseason football roster is an annual exercise in summer guesswork.

Votes are submitted by media members who cover conference teams, and it’s always a conversation-provoking list because of college football’s popularity and because July is a slow month.

On Tuesday, eating champion Joey Chestnut commanded headlines for consuming 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

On Wednesday, the 2023 All-Big 12 preseason roster was released.

If the Sooners have another rocky season, fans can say, “Yeah, we saw this coming. The All-Big 12 preseason thing was an indicator.”

If the Sooners are 10-2, fans can say, “Those stupid preseason polls and lists mean nothing. Brent Venables had a great second season as the head coach. The offense had more pop than expected and this defense was OU’s best in years.”

The Bob Stoops- and Lincoln Riley-coached Sooners were heavily represented on these July all-star rosters.

Last year and again this week, the Venables Sooners were mostly ignored by the preseason selectors.

In July 2022, punter Michael Turk was the only Sooner on the league’s preseason team.

On the 2023 list released on Wednesday, there again was only one Sooner: defensive end Ethan Downs.

Texas smoked OU 49-0 in the Cotton Bowl last season and 5-1 on Wednesday. There were five Longhorns on the All-Big 12 roster.

Coinciding with next week’s Big 12 Media event is the release of the conference poll. Chronically underachieving Texas is expected to be the preseason favorite. My expectation: Kansas State in the No. 2 spot and Oklahoma at No. 3.

Oklahoma State? With such a pronounced roster turnover, there’s no telling where the Cowboys are slotted next week.

While OU has only one player on the 2023 All-Big preseason list, TCU, Kansas and K-State each have four, while OSU has three. All three Cowboys played high school football in Oklahoma: Brennan Presley from Bixby, Collin Oliver from Edmond Santa Fe and Kendal Daniels from Beggs.

Big 12 rookie member Cincinnati managed to score two players on the all-conference preseason roster.

During the years when Riley was at OU – 2015 and 2016 as the offensive coordinator, and 2017-21 as the head man – the Big 12’s preseason honor roll was a great marketing platform for the Sooners.

There were 43 Sooners on the 2015-21 All-Big 12 lists. Twenty-eight of those 43 were offensive players.

The OU passing game was represented extremely well during that time.

On each All-Big 12 preseason list in 2015-21, at least one wide receiver or tight end represented the Sooners. Sterling Shepherd, Mark Andrews (twice), Grant Calcaterra (twice), Hollywood Brown, CeeDee Lamb and Marvin Mims were All-Big 12 preseason pass-catchers. Each now is on an NFL roster.

The All-Big 12 quarterback was Baker Mayfield both in 2016 and 2017, and Spencer Rattler in 2021. Overwhelmingly, Mayfield was the Big 12’s best player in 2017 and the Heisman Trophy winner.

In 2018, West Virginia QB Will Grier was the All-Big 12 guy in July while OU’s Kyler Murray was the Heisman recipient in December.

In 2019, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger was the All-Big 12 guy in July while OU’s Jalen Hurts drove his team to a victory over Ehlinger’s Longhorns in October. Finishing second behind LSU’s Joe Burrow in the Heisman voting, Hurts was the MVP of OU’s roll to the conference title and the College Football Playoff.

During the 2015-21 period of having Riley’s fingerprints on the program, OU was 78-14 with six Big 12 titles and four College Football Playoff appearances.

Apparently, All-Big 12 voters aren’t very impressed by the 2023 OU roster. This much is undeniable: OU has a real lack of proven playmakers.

The voters remember that the Venables-coached Sooners last season were 6-7 – the program’s first losing record since Venables coached Kansas State linebackers in 1998.

This final Big 12 season is so critically important for OU because it would not be healthy to take a streak of two consecutive poor seasons into the SEC.

In advance of such an important 2023 season, OU has one player on the All-Big 12 preseason team. Venables and the Sooners get 12 regular-season opportunities to change the perception of the voters.

It’s an immeasurably compelling storyline – seeing exactly what OU does with those opportunities.