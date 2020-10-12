Bill Haisten: A weird OU-Texas game fits perfectly in a decidedly irregular 2020 season

Only two years after the Tar Heels were 2-9, North Carolina is undefeated and ranked No. 5. Mack Brown was a home run hire for North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham, the former University of Tulsa AD.

In seven seasons since Brown reportedly was forced out at Texas, the Longhorns’ records are 43-38 overall and 30-27.

College football is rife with oddities that include OU’s two-loss record. Lincoln Riley isn’t blind. He can see what we can see, and it’s clear that the Sooners aren’t winning another national title until he presides over a massive rebuild on the defensive side of the program.

Of all of the defensive mistakes made against K-State, at Iowa State and in the Cotton Bowl, this one was particularly glaring: A Sooner defender was grabbed by a Texas blocker near the line of scrimmage. While it wasn’t a blatantly horrible hold, it was the type of infraction that usually results in a flag.

This time, there was no flag. The OU player turned to an official, waving his arms and lobbying for a call instead of pursuing the Longhorn ball-carrier. It’s OK to ask for a flag, but not until the whistle is blown. Effort can never be compromised.