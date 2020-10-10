Bill Haisten: A unique viewing experience – OU-Texas on the ONEOK Field video board

“I ride and die with the Sooners,” explained Record, a Tulsa native who attended high school in the Dallas area and returned to Tulsa five years ago. “The Mr. OU name started in Dallas. I probably own more OU outfits than most people in the world.

“Some people at work told me about this. They said, ‘Hey, you should go to ONEOK.’ So, here I am. I just wanted to be here. Beautiful day. This is very nice.”

There was no Texas League professional baseball this year. There were 18 Tulsa Drillers home games involving college baseball athletes and a few soccer games, but otherwise, the new ONEOK Field video board hasn’t gotten the volume of usage that it would in a typical year. At 31 feet by 67 feet, the technologically advanced board is a tremendous addition at the ballpark.

Not everyone who attended the Drillers-hosted OU-Texas party watched the game as intently as Mr. OU.

A young boy stood at second base and, with a baseball, had a session of long-toss with his mom. Four older guys played football catch in right field. Three young women occupied the infield, working on volleyball digs.

Concession stations were open, so there was for the Drillers a modest revenue opportunity. The Tulsa World selections included nachos, chicken tenders and, of course, a Snickers bar.