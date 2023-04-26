NORMAN — When former Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison dove into the NFL Draft process following the 2022 season, he noticed that there were two items on his resume that held particular weight in pro circles.

One of those elements was Harrison’s alma mater.

The Sooners have produced 409 total NFL Draft selections all-time, more than only three programs nationally. That number will rise this weekend when Harrison and a handful of former OU teammates find new homes in the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The other bit in his background Harrison says has jumped out in conversations through the draft process? The status of OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

“I see the respect that a lot of coaches have for (Bedenbaugh) and this organization,” Harrison told reporters last month. “The name of the school holds. And Coach B holds.”

Bedenbaugh’s tree of pro offensive linemen developed in Norman since his arrival in 2013 will grow again this week. When Harrison — widely projected as a first or second round pick — and fellow tackle Wanya Morris hear their names called over the weekend, they’ll represent the 10th and 11th Sooners offensive linemen to be drafted in Bedenbaugh’s decade at Oklahoma.

In that time, no position group at OU has produced more NFL Draft selections.

Harrison, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle who arrived as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, credits Bedenbaugh’s track record for developing pro prospects among the primary elements that pulled him to Norman in the first place.

Three seasons and 34 games later, he’s the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in ESPN’s 2023 NFL Draft rankings. And for a player whose future currently sits on the razor’s edge of a first and second round selection — and the financial implications that come with that — Bedenbaugh’s touch is among the components working in Harrison’s favor before Round 1 commences Thursday

Harrison explained that the specific kind of work that goes on around film study and board work in OU’s offensive line room helped “tremendously” when he started meeting with NFL coaches, scouts and front office personnel.

“I definitely see at the next level,” Harrison said. “Everybody talks about how smart we are, how we play, just the things that Coach B teaches us and always harps on every day. It definitely shows at the next level.”

After Harrison, Morris is almost certain to be the next OU offensive lineman off the board. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle projects as a likely Day 3 selection somewhere between Rounds 4 and 7.

A five-star recruit in the 2019 class, Morris landed on the college scene as a bonafide star and made 12 starts as a freshman at Tennessee in 2019.

But after seeing his role slip in his sophomore season, Morris made the jump to OU. In Norman, Morris appeared in six games in 2021 before emerging a key piece in a robust Sooners offensive line last fall, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in the process.

Morris’ draft preparation was hampered by a hamstring injury sustained at the NFL Scouting Combine in March. But come his selection later this week, Morris will represent that latest success story of Bedenbaugh’s tenure.

Beyond the projected draft picks, there are other Bedenbaugh disciples like Chris Murray.

A right guard who began his career at UCLA before transferring to OU in 2020, Murray among the Sooners looking for somewhere to land at the next level. Despite 25 starts on the Sooners’ offensive line over the past two seasons and positional versatility, Murray enters the draft at best with a late round projection, more likely to sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent.

How much has Bedenbaugh played a role in his development as he takes a step toward the pros?

“Tremendously,” Murray said. “As far as a man and a player, Coach B in every aspect made sure that we were taking care of the details and made sure that we were representing ourselves the right way.”