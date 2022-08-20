Bill Bedenbaugh to offensive line: 'It's a violent sport and a violent game and you've got to play that way'

Bill Bedenbaugh’s message on physicality syncs with successful football strategy.

“That’s part of playing football and part of playing the position,” Bedenbaugh said prior to fall camp. “If you’re not physical, you’re not going to be a very good player, it doesn’t matter how talented you are.

“It's a violent sport and a violent game and you've got to play that way. But I think it's just the constant stress of it all the time from top to bottom. And it's just a consistent message all the time of how we want to play.”

The offensive line coach is entering his 10th season at OU and pairing with his third offensive style. After working with co-coordinators Josh Heupel and Jay Norvell as well as Lincoln Riley, Bedenbaugh is now working with newcomer Jeff Lebby.

The Bedenbaugh-Lebby relationship goes back to the early 2000s. Bedenbaugh was a graduate assistant at Texas Tech while Lebby was a highly recruited player out of Andrews (Texas) High School.

After Lebby’s playing career at Oklahoma was cut short due to a back injury, he entered coaching. While on Baylor’s staff, he helped the Bears’ offensive attack become elite.

“I really got to know him when he was at Baylor and we recruited in the same areas. We'd hang out, stay at the same hotels and just talk football,” Bedenbaugh said. “I was always really intrigued with their offense. He didn't give away many secrets back then, but now I'm fortunate to really get involved with it.”

Bedenbaugh watched Lebby continue to have success calling plays at UCF and Ole Miss.

“He obviously understands the offensive line. He's played it. He understands what it takes to be great there, and he calls plays based on that. It's been great,” Bedenbaugh said. “I'm as excited as I've been in 20-something to get going. That doesn't mean I haven't been excited in the past, but it's been fun. I've learned with Coach (Brent) Venables here.

“I'm 49. I think I've been coaching 26 or 27 years, something like that. I learned as much as I have — and not football. It's not just football but life, dealing with people, relationships and all of those things. You see it's paying off. It's been really good.”

There haven’t been any media opportunities with OU’s players or coaches outside of Venables since the start of fall camp.

The head coach was asked about the offensive line last week.

Without being overly specific, he said there are “nine guys who can play winning football” with nine guys (five inside, four tackles) stepping up.

“Wanya (Morris) is playing his best football. Tyler Guyton has been doing that since he’s been here. He’s a tough guy, plays through pain. That’s what it’s all about,” Venables said. “We feel like we have a group of guys playing with plenty of confidence. Still plenty of things we need to improve and show up every day with the right mindset and our best players have to show up every day and play at a high level.

“We feel, without question, better than where we were during the course of the spring. Some of that is more understanding with the new guys and some of the freshmen that weren’t here in the spring. The Jakes (Taylor and Sexton) and McKade (Mettauer) are really playing well. Having (Andrew) Raym back — he had an ankle sprain in the spring. It’s been a strong point through fall camp for us so far.”