Big 12 Tournament means clean slate for slumping Sooners

KANSAS CITY – Oklahoma will enter the postseason with a clean slate.
There’s no dwelling over the current four-game losing streak. Nothing can be done. It’s now the survive-and-advance portion of the schedule beginning with Wednesday’s Big 12 Tournament game against Iowa State.
Game time is 8:30 p.m. inside the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.
“We have something to prove,” Elijah Harkless said this week. “We got hot early on, every team goes through that slump every year. I’m just glad we got that out of the way and it’s time for us to step it up and show how good we are.”
Two weeks ago, it didn’t seem possible that OU was destined to play on the tournament’s opening night. But as a seventh seed, it has to face last-place Iowa State.
The Sooners (14-9) were able to reset after last Thursday’s game against Texas. They joined Kansas in not having a weekend game, which allowed more rest and practice time.
“It was an opportunity to sharpen some things up, an opportunity to get treatment away from the competition, rehab a little bit more,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “All of those things you don’t get when you are playing three games in six, seven days. Again, it’s tournament time. It’s a great time of the year. Everyone gets a boost energy-wise from that. The players love it.”
Oklahoma peaked at No. 7 in the national rankings just two weeks ago. Kruger was asked if he team was trying to do too much during the recent stretch of games rather than the things that got them to this point.
“That's the important thing is just do all the things from an execution standpoint — defensively, the communication, blocking out, offensively setting good screens, using good screens, competing to get good shots each time down,” Kruger said. “It's not so much thinking about trying to win again as much as it is trying to do all the things that you did last month when you won all those games. Again, there's not much difference. The margin's pretty small.
“These four games all went down to the last possession basically. The month before, those games all went down to the last possession for the most part. I think in the Big 12, when you look at our (17) games all but three of them went down to maybe the last minute or two.
“That's the way it is in the Big 12. Making stops at that critical time, making a play at that critical time is the difference between winning and losing.”
Iowa State (2-21) have struggled this season, but played well against the Sooners in two games. OU won 79-72 in Norman and 69-56 in Ames, but needed late rallies to put the Cyclones away.
The ISU player to watch is Rasir Bolton. The 6-3 guard averaged 17.5 points in the two games, while teammate Tre Jackson has made five 3-pointers.
“I definitely think they’ve gotten better. They have strength in numbers because they had COVID issues that had hit them hard,” Harkless said. “All their guys are getting back and playing with confidence now. They’re definitely a scary opponent that we have to handle business against.”
Harkless, a transfer from Cal State Northridge, is enjoying his first season of Big 12 basketball.
“I’ve been shocked all year with the accomplishments we’ve had. We’re kinda going through a tough stand right now, losing four straight,” he said. “I think we’re a good enough team to bounce back from that. They only give you challenges that you can handle as a team, and I think we’re going to handle it just fine going into the conference tournament.”