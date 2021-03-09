Big 12 Tournament means clean slate for slumping Sooners

Oklahoma peaked at No. 7 in the national rankings just two weeks ago. Kruger was asked if he team was trying to do too much during the recent stretch of games rather than the things that got them to this point.

“That's the important thing is just do all the things from an execution standpoint — defensively, the communication, blocking out, offensively setting good screens, using good screens, competing to get good shots each time down,” Kruger said. “It's not so much thinking about trying to win again as much as it is trying to do all the things that you did last month when you won all those games. Again, there's not much difference. The margin's pretty small.

“These four games all went down to the last possession basically. The month before, those games all went down to the last possession for the most part. I think in the Big 12, when you look at our (17) games all but three of them went down to maybe the last minute or two.

“That's the way it is in the Big 12. Making stops at that critical time, making a play at that critical time is the difference between winning and losing.”

Iowa State (2-21) have struggled this season, but played well against the Sooners in two games. OU won 79-72 in Norman and 69-56 in Ames, but needed late rallies to put the Cyclones away.