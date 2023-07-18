NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Oklahoma and Texas won’t officially land in the Southeastern Conference for another but the pair of Red River rivals are already influencing the dialogue in their future league home.

Speaking on Day 2 of SEC Media Days Tuesday, SEC coordinator of football officials John McDaid addressed the “Horns Down” gesture — typically used to taunt Texas players and fans alike — and how the league plans to police it once the Longhorns enter the conference.

In short, SEC enforcement will be much lighter than that of the Big 12.

"Unsportsmanlike conduct needs to fit one of three categories: Is it taunting an opponent? Is it making a travesty of the game? Is it otherwise compromising our ability to manage the game?," McDaid said according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. "There's a difference between a player giving a signal directly in the face of an opponent, as opposed to doing it with teammates celebrating after a touchdown or on the sideline. To net all that out, every single occurrence is not an act of unsportsmanlike conduct."

The SEC’s proposed stance stands in contrast with the approach the Big 12 has taken on the gesture in recent years.

As far back as 2018, the “Horns Down” gesture marked grounds for an unsportsmanlike penalty within the Big 12. Prior to the 2021 season, Big 12 director of officiating Greg Burks advised opposing players against using the gesture entirely.

Selmon settling in at Mississippi State

First-year Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon and the school's first-year football coach Zach Arnett share a number of similarities. Among them, both just started the biggest job of their respective careers in the back half of their 30s.

On Tuesday, Arnett was asked about his relationship working with Selmon during his podium session.

“It is evident to anyone who sees it that we have the right people at the top of the organization guiding our athletic department,” Arnett, who was appointed to replace Mike Leach in December. “It's been fun to work with him on a daily basis. He's with me here today and it's going to be fun going forward.”

Selmon, the son of Dewey Selmon and nephew of fellow OU legends Lee Roy and Lucious Selmon, took over at Mississippi State in January after spending 18 years across two stints in OU’s athletic department.

Lea ready for OU and Texas

One day after LSU’s Brian Kelly welcomed the challenge of the Sooners and Longhorns’ imminent arrival, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea did the same Tuesday morning.

“I'm excited about the way the league is expanding,” the Commodores’ third-year coach said. “I think obviously to add Texas and Oklahoma is a statement, and as a competitor, no matter where you are, if you're a real competitor, you're looking to measure yourself against the very best. “That's what our league allows us to do.”

Lea led Vanderbilt to a 5-7 record in his second season with the program last fall. The school announced on Monday that it had signed Lea to a three-year extension that will keep him at Vanderbilt through the 2029 season.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.