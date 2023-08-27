Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

1. Texas: The Longhorns started the Big 12 with a title in 1996. It will look to leave the league the same way.

2. Kansas State: The Wildcats, behind quarterback Will Howard, could begin their season with five wins which could set a solid foundation.

3. Oklahoma: Can OU’s defense improve from last season? That may be the key to turning around its first losing season since 1998.

4. TCU: How will the Horned Frogs (with only three returning starters) do with new offensive coordinator Kendall Briles?

5. Texas Tech: The Red Raiders won eight games last season for the first time since 2013. With 17 returning starters, big things could be ahead.

6. Oklahoma State: Will quarterback Alan Bowman help guide the Cowboys’ offense? What about Gunnar Gundy or Zane Flores?

7. UCF: Keep an eye on the Knights this season. The Big 12 newcomer could make early noise and be hard to beat in Orlando.

8. Baylor: Quarterback Blake Shapen struggled at times last season, but will be helped by running backs Richard Reese and Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson.

9. Kansas: Lance Leipold has made dynamic things happen in Lawrence, as has quarterback Jalon Daniels.

10. Iowa State: For improvement to happen, the Cyclones will have to improve on their 1-6 record last year in one-score games.

11. BYU: It’s a rebuilding season for the Cougars, who must replace their top passer, top three leading rushers, top receiver and best offensive lineman.

12. Houston: Defense needs improvement — UH gave up 77 points against SMU – to make any impact in the conference.

13. Cincinnati: After having only two losing seasons between 2013-22, the Bearcats will look to make waves under new coach Scott Satterfield.

14. West Virginia: Coach Neal Brown wasn’t happy being picked last in the media poll, adding “we won’t finish where we’re predicted to finish.”

Players to watch

OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State: One of the nation’s top offensive guards, he didn’t allow a sack last season while anchoring the Big 12’s top rushing attack.

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas: The speedy wide receiver has caught 122 passes for 1,741 yards and 21 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas: The quarterback was limited by injury last year, but still threw for 2,014 yards and rushed for 419 more while leading a KU resurgence.

CB Josh Newton, TCU: Not only one of the Big 12’s top cover corners, but one of college football’s top defenders against the pass.

LB Jaylan Ford, Texas: His numbers in 2022 speak for themselves: 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two sacks.