1. Texas: The Longhorns started the Big 12 with a title in 1996. It will look to leave the league the same way.
2. Kansas State: The Wildcats, behind quarterback Will Howard, could begin their season with five wins which could set a solid foundation.
3. Oklahoma: Can OU’s defense improve from last season? That may be the key to turning around its first losing season since 1998.
4. TCU: How will the Horned Frogs (with only three returning starters) do with new offensive coordinator Kendall Briles?
5. Texas Tech: The Red Raiders won eight games last season for the first time since 2013. With 17 returning starters, big things could be ahead.
6. Oklahoma State: Will quarterback Alan Bowman help guide the Cowboys’ offense? What about Gunnar Gundy or Zane Flores?
7. UCF: Keep an eye on the Knights this season. The Big 12 newcomer could make early noise and be hard to beat in Orlando.
8. Baylor: Quarterback Blake Shapen struggled at times last season, but will be helped by running backs Richard Reese and Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson.
9. Kansas: Lance Leipold has made dynamic things happen in Lawrence, as has quarterback Jalon Daniels.
10. Iowa State: For improvement to happen, the Cyclones will have to improve on their 1-6 record last year in one-score games.
11. BYU: It’s a rebuilding season for the Cougars, who must replace their top passer, top three leading rushers, top receiver and best offensive lineman.
12. Houston: Defense needs improvement — UH gave up 77 points against SMU – to make any impact in the conference.
13. Cincinnati: After having only two losing seasons between 2013-22, the Bearcats will look to make waves under new coach Scott Satterfield.
14. West Virginia: Coach Neal Brown wasn’t happy being picked last in the media poll, adding “we won’t finish where we’re predicted to finish.”
Players to watch
OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State: One of the nation’s top offensive guards, he didn’t allow a sack last season while anchoring the Big 12’s top rushing attack.
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas: The speedy wide receiver has caught 122 passes for 1,741 yards and 21 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas: The quarterback was limited by injury last year, but still threw for 2,014 yards and rushed for 419 more while leading a KU resurgence.
CB Josh Newton, TCU: Not only one of the Big 12’s top cover corners, but one of college football’s top defenders against the pass.
LB Jaylan Ford, Texas: His numbers in 2022 speak for themselves: 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two sacks.