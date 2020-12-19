Big 12 notebook: Bridges returns, Mims sets TD record and some acting by Spencer Rattler

Brown’s dominance
Tre Brown was quizzed after Oklahoma’s Big 12 Championship game win over Iowa State.
He’s made three game-changing plays in the fourth quarter of the past three title games — A 2018 safety when he sacked Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a 2019 touchdown-saving tackle of Baylor’s Chris Platt and Saturday’s game-ending interception against Iowa State.
Which did he like the best?
“I’d say the sack against Sam Ehlinger," he said. "That was No. 1 because I went through so much that year, losing my mother and everything. Everything was just so cloudy for me, but I always kept my head up. “It was my first one. It was my first Big 12 game, and I went out there and I made a play.
“The next one I’d say is this one. It’s pretty close between that one and the Baylor one. I got to show off my speed.”
Teammate Tre Norwood, who also had an interception in Saturday’s game, had a front-row seat for Brown’s heroics in all three games.
“You have to love a guy like that. Every time big games come around, especially in this stadium, AT&T Stadium, he shows up,” Norwood said. “It’s nothing new and like I said, for me, it’s expected because I know how great of a player he is. So I’m just super happy for him, and I’m excited for him to be playing on the same team and the same side of the ball.”
Bridges back
Wide receiver Trejan Bridges returned to the field for the first time since last year’s Big 12 Championship game. Bridges entered the season serving an NCAA suspension with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins.
Stevenson and Perkins were allowed to return Oct. 31, while Bridges had to wait for unspecified reasons.
Bridges was on the field for the Sooners’ first offensive series and also barely missed a touchdown reception in the second half.
Riley said he learned of Bridges’ eligibility midway through a Friday practice.
“I was thrilled he was able to play,” Riley said. “It was great for us, but man, I was just so excited for that kid, man, just to be able to go out there and play and get all this behind him.”
Added Stevenson: “It was huge. Me, Perk and Tre, we all had to go through it. Tre’s lasted a little longer. It was a little more rough on him. I was glad to see him back out there.”
Bad acting
Spencer Rattler smiled when explaining what happened on the Sooners’ first touchdown.
Facing second-and-goal from the Iowa State 2, Rattler limped off the field and backup quarterback Chandler Morris took his spot. Morris would race around the left end to score the game’s first touchdown.
It was a trick play, similar to when Baker Mayfield limped off the field in the 2017 season to allow backup Kyler Murray to enter the game. There was no injury.
“It was a play where I'm supposed to fake limp off, just kind of mess with the defense, I guess. And then Chandler runs in there and runs the play,” Rattler said. “I told coach Riley I'm fast enough to get it in, but I guess ... I knew Chandler was a little quicker, but nah, he had a good run. It was a good play call and a big play for us to start the game.
“I didn't sell it. I was laughing. Somebody said they saw me laughing when I was coming off the field. I gotta work on my acting, I guess.”
Big-time kick
Gabe Brkic connected on a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter, the longest by an OU kicker since 1990.
The kick was the fourth-longest in school history and tied R.D. Lasher’s 54-yard kick made in 1990 against Missouri.
The school record is 60 yards by Tony DiRienzo against Kansas in 1973.
New record holder
Marvin Mims caught his eighth touchdown reception of the season in the second quarter. The 45-yard catch gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead.
Mims now holds a school single-season record with eight touchdown receptions during his freshman season. He was tied with CeeDee Lamb (2017) and Mark Andrews (2015).
Four of Mims’ touchdown receptions have gone at least 45 yards (three others were 50, 58 and 61 yards).
Mims finished with seven catches for 101 yards against the Cyclones.
Returning in 2021
Caleb Kelly has only played four games in the past two seasons after suffering back-to-back ACL injuries.
The OU linebacker announced on social media that he’s returning next season. He would be a sixth-year senior chasing another championship ring.
Kelly’s tweet: “(Five) rings and I still got one more season with @OU_Football”
