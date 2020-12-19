Big 12 notebook: Bridges returns, Mims sets TD record and some acting by Spencer Rattler

Brown’s dominance

Tre Brown was quizzed after Oklahoma’s Big 12 Championship game win over Iowa State.

He’s made three game-changing plays in the fourth quarter of the past three title games — A 2018 safety when he sacked Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a 2019 touchdown-saving tackle of Baylor’s Chris Platt and Saturday’s game-ending interception against Iowa State.

Which did he like the best?

“I’d say the sack against Sam Ehlinger," he said. "That was No. 1 because I went through so much that year, losing my mother and everything. Everything was just so cloudy for me, but I always kept my head up. “It was my first one. It was my first Big 12 game, and I went out there and I made a play.

“The next one I’d say is this one. It’s pretty close between that one and the Baylor one. I got to show off my speed.”

Teammate Tre Norwood, who also had an interception in Saturday’s game, had a front-row seat for Brown’s heroics in all three games.