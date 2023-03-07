Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship

When: Wednesday, March 8 - Saturday, March 12

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

2022 champion: Kansas

Favorite

Kansas (25-6, 13-5 Big 12): The defending Big 12 Tournament and national champion Jayhawks are again barreling into March in Bill Self's 20th season at KU.

The top-seeded Jayhawks edged Texas for the league's regular season title. They've got the Big 12 Player of the Year in forward Jalen Wilson. And Kansas' 15 Quad 1 wins are four more than any other team in the country. The Jayhawks make the short trip to Kansas City as the undisputed favorites this week.

What's possible for OSU (17-14, 8-10)

Sitting firmly on the bubble heading into the Big 12 Tournament, the Cowboys can lay claim to an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament with a couple wins. First, a victory against OU in the first round helps, but keeps the Cowboys on unstable ground. A win in the next round against second seed Texas would all but guarantee an at-large berth. A loss to the Sooners would likely relegate OSU to the NIT.

What's possible for OU (15-16, 5-13)

OU arrives to T-Mobile Center likely needing to secure an automatic bid through a Big 12 Championship in order to find its way into the NCAA Tournament field. That would require four straight wins for a Sooners team that has not won consecutive games since Big 12 play began on Dec. 31, 2022. A couple of wins in Kansas City could bolster OU's case for alternative postseason tournaments (i.e. NIT or CBI).

Other teams to watch

Texas (23-8, 12-6): The Longhorns held the top spot in the league for parts of the season, finishing with a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll and second seed in the tournament. Led by All-Big 12 first-team guard Marcus Carr and Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Sir'Jabari Rice, Texas leads the conference in scoring with 78.8 points per game.

Baylor (22-9, 11-7): Since an 0-3 start to Big 12 play, the Bears are 12-4 in their last 16 games and enter the postseason with a spot inside the top-10 of the AP Top 25. With All-Big 12 first-team guard Adam Flagler and conference freshman of the year Keyonte George, Baylor remains both a conference and national contender in March.

Kansas State (23-8, 11-7): After being picked last in the preseason Big 12 poll, the Wildcats turned their program around with national coach of the year finalist Jerome Tang, finishing the regular season No. 12 in the country. Powered by Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Keyontae Johnson, the Wildcats are firmly in contention for a conference title.

Players to watch

Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas: Wilson enters the Big 12 Tournament as the Big 12's leading scorer and rebounder in 2022-23. The Jayhawks sit behind only top-ranked Houston with the second-best national title odds in the nation per BetMGM.com due in large part to the 6-foot-8 forward.

Markquis Nowell, G, Kansas State: The 5-foot-8, 160-pound point guard finished the regular season third among conference scorers at 17.0 points per game and led the league with 7.7 assists per content. Big 12 coaches also deemed him worthy of the league's all-defense team earlier this week. There's only a short list of players in Kansas City this week more exciting than Nowell.

Mike Miles Jr., G, TCU: Picked as the preseason player of the year in the Big 12, the 6-foot-2 Miles is averaging 17.2 points in 23 games, missing several this season with a hyperextended knee. Miles, a member of the All-Big 12 second-team, is shooting 50% from the field and the Horned Frogs lost five of their six games without Miles on the court. With the star guard now healthy, Miles will be integral in TCU's hopes to make a run at a conference championship.

— Eli Lederman and Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World