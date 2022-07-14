Big 12 Media Days: Quoteboard from Day 2

"This is a group and this is a locker room that's used to winning. Do we need to improve in every area? Absolutely. We've got to get better in every area. It's not just the defense.

"It's every single area for us to have the kind of program that we want to have, and that's discipline, that's tough, that's precise, that's explosive, that's uncommon effort. It's being relentless, playing with chemistry and unity and playing for the name across their jerseys."

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables

"I had an opportunity to play against Tulsa four years, did not enjoy those experiences of playing against that defense at Tulsa. ... When we played Tulsa, they played harder than any defense we played against in college football.

"He's a teacher at the end of the day. He knows what he's teaching. He does a great job of staying a step ahead defensively in the way he thinks, and he makes people better. He's just an outstanding person. Anytime you can surround yourself with those kind of people, then that improves your chances of being successful."

TCU coach Sonny Dykes on defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie, who came from Tulsa

"The one thing that I do think is really special top to bottom in this conference is consistency. There's not an easy out on Saturday in the football conference.

"I think you've seen great coaches, great teams really consistently play week in and week out. I think that has made this conference really special. I think it makes every game that gets played in this conference really special."

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell

"I really believe that coaching is a calling, and you have an opportunity to change lives. Every single day whenever my feet hit the floor ... I make a choice to be fired up and excited because I get a chance to make our players the best version of themselves. That's what we truly believe in."

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World