Big 12 Media Days: A look at the Oklahoma Sooners

“I think he is very well-equipped for this,” Riley said. “He’s had some great examples to look up to, even when we were recruiting him with Baker (Mayfield) and Kyler (Murray) and even his first year in-house with us with Jalen (Hurts) … those three probably got more attention than any player in college football during that time. All three handled it very well.”

Bowlsby on 11 a.m. games

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby understands why OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione was “bitterly disappointed” that the Oklahoma-Nebraska football game has an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Castiglione went public with his angst in late May when it was announced that the Sept. 18 game between the traditional rivals will have a morning start.

“I think Joe's position on it was it was a marquee game and he would have liked to have seen it played in prime time,” Bowlsby said.

“He's entitled to that position, and we talked about it extensively in the time before he made his comments. Having said that, we all signed the TV contract, and we can change it the next time around if we want to change it, but we are going to live by our stipulations on the television agreements and that's what we did on this occasion.”