Big 12 Media Days: A look at the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners
Coach: Lincoln Riley (fifth season, 45-8 overall record)
2020 record: 9-2, 6-2 Big 12
Big 12 season prediction: First
Quotable: “Certainly good to see everybody back here in Arlington. Good to be back in our second home here.” – OU coach Lincoln Riley from AT&T Stadium, site of the Big 12 Championship game.
No Rattler
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t participate in Wednesday’s Big 12 Media Day events.
To some, that seemed unusual. Especially since the sophomore is expected to be a Heisman Trophy favorite entering the 2021 season.
What was Riley’s reasoning for not bringing the talented player? It’s not the OU coach’s style to bring an underclassman to the annual event.
“He’s definitely in Norman because of our long-standing belief of bringing upperclassmen here. He certainly is plenty deserving as well, but with only two guys, you have to make a call,” said Riley, who brought Jeremiah Hall and Nik Bonitto to AT&T Stadium with him.
There will be plenty of eyes on Rattler this season. With a full season under his belt, is Rattler prepared for the attention that comes with being a marquee player in an elite program?
“I think he is very well-equipped for this,” Riley said. “He’s had some great examples to look up to, even when we were recruiting him with Baker (Mayfield) and Kyler (Murray) and even his first year in-house with us with Jalen (Hurts) … those three probably got more attention than any player in college football during that time. All three handled it very well.”
Bowlsby on 11 a.m. games
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby understands why OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione was “bitterly disappointed” that the Oklahoma-Nebraska football game has an 11 a.m. kickoff.
Castiglione went public with his angst in late May when it was announced that the Sept. 18 game between the traditional rivals will have a morning start.
“I think Joe's position on it was it was a marquee game and he would have liked to have seen it played in prime time,” Bowlsby said.
“He's entitled to that position, and we talked about it extensively in the time before he made his comments. Having said that, we all signed the TV contract, and we can change it the next time around if we want to change it, but we are going to live by our stipulations on the television agreements and that's what we did on this occasion.”
Castiglione’s statement two months ago spoke about being “bitterly disappointed that the great Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, on the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century, will kick off at 11 a.m. We tried every possible avenue to proactively make our case. The Big 12 Conference also supported our strenuous efforts to secure a more traditional time that would honor this game and our fans. However, in the end, our TV partner chose to exercise its full contractual rights and denied our requests."
Lincoln Riley was asked about the morning start against the Huskers.
"I know Joe said his peace on it and I certainly understand that. Right now for us, it’s about tell us when and where. It is what it is. We’ll adjust with it, just like we’ve had to and we’ll find a way to make it work," Riley said.
Playoff expansion a plus
Riley thinks the proposed 12-team expansion of the College Football Playoff is good for the sport.
He pointed out that the conversation was important, as was keeping bowl games an important part of the process as well as opening paths for conference championship and Group of 5 schools.
But …
“There’s still work to be done and questions to be answered,” he said. “The obvious one of how many games you want to play in a season is certainly one. Is 12 too many?
“I think it was a great proposal and something we can all work off of to make the system better.”
Never too early to talk OU-Texas
Jeremiah Hall said he’s extremely excited about full capacity in football stadiums this fall.
Then the senior H-back was asked about the annual OU-Texas game and what it will be like playing in front of a packed house after only 25% was allowed last year.
“That game is special, because when I think about last year, I don’t think we were really missing that many fans in the Red River Rivalry. Everybody’s just so amped up for that game, you kind of don’t even notice,” Hall said. “And so hopefully we don’t have to go into 50 overtimes this year, and we can get it done, somebody, hopefully the Sooners, in four quarters. I’m always excited for that game, as well as the rest of the fans, as well as the rest of my teammates and it’ll be a fun one as always.”
Schedule
Sept. 4: At Tulane, 11 a.m.
Sept. 11: Western Carolina
Sept. 18: Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Sept. 25: West Virginia
Oct. 2: At Kansas State
Oct. 9: Texas (at Dallas)
Oct. 16: TCU
Oct. 23: At Kansas
Oct. 30: Texas Tech
Nov. 13: at Baylor
Nov. 20: Iowa State
Nov. 27: at Oklahoma State