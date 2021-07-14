Big 12 Media Days 2021: What Iowa State's Matt Campbell, others are saying about Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is 2-0 against Oklahoma since coming to Manhattan from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in 2019. The Wildcats bested the Sooners 48-41 at home in 2019, then came from behind to win 38-35 in Norman last fall. In 2021, Kansas State will face Oklahoma in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

“I don't know if we have anybody's number,” Klieman said. “I have so much respect for Lincoln and his staff and his team, and they are a great, great team, and they deserve to be on top because of their body of work. It's not a one-game season. It's a body of work, and Lincoln and Oklahoma have proven that year-in and year-out that they are the elite team in our conference.

“The biggest thing we try to do that game, as well as other ones, but that game, in particular, is don't worry about the name on the front of the jersey or what the pundits or experts say. Let's just play our game and keep finding a way to make a play. … So, it's a belief and a mindset that we have the opportunity to be successful if we play to our capabilities. In the same respect, we could get run out of the gym by them, as well. It's just the fact that our kids have risen to the occasion.”