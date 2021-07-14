Big 12 Media Days 2021: What Iowa State's Matt Campbell, others are saying about Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

ARLINGTON, Texas — The opening hours of 2021 Big 12 Media Days featured a state of the conference address by commissioner Bob Bowlsby and media appearances from Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia, Kansas State and Oklahoma.
Head coach Lincoln Riley, H-back Jeremiah Hall and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto represented the Sooners on Wednesday, yet redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler was discussed often despite his absence. The 2021 Heisman Trophy favorite remained in Norman during media days, as Oklahoma’s longstanding policy is to bring upperclassmen to the event.
Meanwhile, OU’s conference foes had plenty of interesting things to say. Here’s notes from other Big 12 teams at the return of media days, which were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19:
Iowa State
After defeating Oklahoma in the 2020 regular season and falling narrowly to the Sooners in the Big 12 Championship Game, Iowa State is considered the greatest threat to OU’s chance at a seventh straight conference title. ISU returns 25 seniors from its 2020 squad for 2021.
While talking about returning quarterback Brock Purdy, ISU coach Matt Campbell also had high praise for Rattler. Following a game-sealing interception in Ames in October, Rattler rebounded to beat ISU in December, and this year he’ll face Campbell’s Cyclones on Nov. 20 in Norman.
“You talk about Spencer, I think the only thing you can say is the utmost respect,” Campbell said. I think you see almost some great similarities (to Purdy) across the way, watching him grow throughout last football season, and probably nobody had a greater advantage of that in the Big 12 than myself.
“You saw him early in a conference game, kind of working through it, and we know what kind of coach and coaching he's getting there. It's exceptional and maybe as good as any quarterback coaching as you're going to find. And you just saw him gain confidence as the season went, and I think you saw the team rally around his leadership and his confidence.”
TCU
TCU coach Gary Patterson was questioned Wednesday about his team’s benefit from the elimination of conference rule 6.3, which previously required intraconference transfers to sit out their first year at a new school. That was a hotly contested topic during spring practice amid an eligibility battle involving Patterson and Riley.
On March 22, Patterson revealed Oklahoma hadn’t released quarterback Chandler Morris from his national letter of intent after he announced his transfer to TCU on Jan. 3. Riley said on March 24 that intraconference transfers “make the game worse,” presumably by giving teams insight to an opponent’s playbook, and didn’t release Morris until April 16.
The Morris saga didn’t continue Wednesday, as Patterson dodged the question, instead providing the longest answer of his 18 minute conference on the topics of roster management and name, image and likeness. The Sooners meet the Horned Frogs in Norman on Oct. 16.
West Virginia
Coach Neal Brown’s Mountaineers never faced Rattler during the 2020 season, after their game against Oklahoma in Morgantown was postponed and eventually canceled because of the Sooners’ coronavirus woes.
“Prepared for him twice,” Brown joked about Rattler on Wednesday. “Does that count?”
All kidding aside, Brown had glowing remarks about the Sooners’ passer. He also noted he doesn’t think missing last season’s matchup against OU will provide a competitive disadvantage for 2021.
“I was impressed with his growth from the beginning of the season to the end, and that's a credit to (Riley) and the offensive staff,” Brown said of Rattler. “The thing he does that shows up on film... he's got elite arm talent. He has the unique ability to buy time and create with his feet. He's a creator and he has great players around him, and that's not going to change.”
Kansas State
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is 2-0 against Oklahoma since coming to Manhattan from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in 2019. The Wildcats bested the Sooners 48-41 at home in 2019, then came from behind to win 38-35 in Norman last fall. In 2021, Kansas State will face Oklahoma in Manhattan on Oct. 2.
“I don't know if we have anybody's number,” Klieman said. “I have so much respect for Lincoln and his staff and his team, and they are a great, great team, and they deserve to be on top because of their body of work. It's not a one-game season. It's a body of work, and Lincoln and Oklahoma have proven that year-in and year-out that they are the elite team in our conference.
“The biggest thing we try to do that game, as well as other ones, but that game, in particular, is don't worry about the name on the front of the jersey or what the pundits or experts say. Let's just play our game and keep finding a way to make a play. … So, it's a belief and a mindset that we have the opportunity to be successful if we play to our capabilities. In the same respect, we could get run out of the gym by them, as well. It's just the fact that our kids have risen to the occasion.”