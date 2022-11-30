Big 12 honors OU's Dillon Gabriel, OSU's Kendal Daniels for inaugural seasons at Bedlam schools

The Bedlam schools introduced two impact players who were honored by Big 12 coaches after their inaugural seasons.

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel was named the league’s offensive newcomer of the year, and Oklahoma State’s Kendal Daniels was introduced as the conference’s defensive freshman of the year.

Oklahoma had three first-team selections: wide receiver Marvin Mims, offensive lineman Anton Harrison and punter Michael Turk (who was also a first-team pick last season).

Defensive back Jason Taylor II was the lone OSU player on the first team.

OU’s second-team picks are running back Eric Gray, tight end Brayden Willis and Ethan Downs.

Oklahoma State was represented on the second team by kicker Tanner Brown, defensive linemen Brock Martin (repeat from last year) and Collin Oliver, linebacker Mason Cobb and Daniels.

Gabriel is OU’s fifth Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year. He joins Josh Heupel (1999), Adrian Peterson (2004), Dede Westbrook (2015) and Jalen Hurts (2019).

Daniels, a Beggs High School graduate, is the second consecutive defensive freshman of the year for OS. Last year, Oliver earned the award. Andre Sexton (2006) and Shaun Lewis (2010) are Cowboys who also earned the honor.

OU has the most individual awards in the 27-year history of the Big 12 with 48 honors. Kansas State is second with 37, followed by Texas (32), OSU (25) and Baylor (23).

TCU earned four individual awards including offensive player of the year (quarterback Max Duggan) and coach of the year (Sonny Dykes). Kansas State was featured with three honorees including Felix Anudike-Uzomah (defensive player of the year and defensive lineman of the year) and Cooper Beebe (offensive lineman of the year).

TCU and Kansas State will play for the Big 12 championship on Saturday.