Could we finally see a Bedlam pairing in the Big 12 Championship game?
It could happen if preseason projections by the media come true in the 2020 football season.
Oklahoma is the preseason favorite to win the Big 12, and Oklahoma State was selected to finish second according to a poll of 90 media voters who cover the 10-school league.
The Sooners have won a league-record 13 titles, including the last five.
OU finished with 888 points and received 80 of 90 possible first-place votes. Oklahoma State picked up 742 points and six first-place votes.
Texas (four first-place votes) was third with 727 points. Iowa State and Baylor wrap up the top five.
Oklahoma has played in and won all three Big 12 Championship games since it was reinstalled in 2017.
Oklahoma State has never played in a Big 12 Championship game.
The Bedlam schools have a regular-season game scheduled for Oct. 24 in Norman.
The Sooners have been the league’s preseason favorite in eight of the past 10 seasons. The only outliers were 2013 (OSU) and 2015 (TCU).
TCU, Kansas State, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas round out the preseason poll.