Big 12 football, 1996-2020: Heisman winners and conference champions

2017: Baker Mayfield, OU quarterback. Mayfield gashed opposing defenses with efficiency and big plays. While completing 71% of his attempts, he totaled 43 touchdown passes against only six interceptions.

2018: Kyler Murray, OU quarterback. He was the Sooner starter only for one season, but Murray must be considered to have been among the very best players in program history. While rushing for 1,001 yards, he passed for 4,361 and 42 touchdowns.

Big 12 football champions

1996: Texas (defeated Nebraska in the conference championship game at St. Louis).

1997: Nebraska (defeated Texas A&M in the conference championship game at San Antonio).

1998: Texas A&M (defeated Kansas State in the conference championship game at St. Louis).

1999: Nebraska (defeated Texas in the conference championship game at San Antonio).

2000: Oklahoma (defeated Kansas State in the conference championship game at Kansas City).