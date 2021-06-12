Big 12 football, 1996-2020: Heisman winners and conference champions

Big 12, 1996-2020:
Heisman Trophy winners
1998: Ricky Williams, Texas running back. In Mack Brown’s first season as the Longhorn coach, Williams ran for 2,124 yards and 27 touchdowns while becoming college football’s career leader in rushing yards.
2001: Eric Crouch, Nebraska quarterback. The Nebraska season ended with blowout losses to Colorado in the Big 12 Championship game and to Miami (Fla.) in the BCS Championship game, but Crouch was a dual-threat weapon who rushed for 1,115 yards and caught a 63-yard TD pass against OU.
2003: Jason White, OU quarterback. A remarkable comeback from two major knee injuries led to a stunning 2003 season that included 40 touchdown passes.
2008: Sam Bradford, OU quarterback. For a Sooner team that scored at least 52 points in nine games, Bradford raised the bar on passing-game standards. He completed 68% of his attempts and had 50 TD passes.
2011: Robert Griffin III, Baylor quarterback. A performance against OU seemed to have been the deciding factor for most Heisman voters that season.
2017: Baker Mayfield, OU quarterback. Mayfield gashed opposing defenses with efficiency and big plays. While completing 71% of his attempts, he totaled 43 touchdown passes against only six interceptions.
2018: Kyler Murray, OU quarterback. He was the Sooner starter only for one season, but Murray must be considered to have been among the very best players in program history. While rushing for 1,001 yards, he passed for 4,361 and 42 touchdowns.
Big 12 football champions
1996: Texas (defeated Nebraska in the conference championship game at St. Louis).
1997: Nebraska (defeated Texas A&M in the conference championship game at San Antonio).
1998: Texas A&M (defeated Kansas State in the conference championship game at St. Louis).
1999: Nebraska (defeated Texas in the conference championship game at San Antonio).
2000: Oklahoma (defeated Kansas State in the conference championship game at Kansas City).
2001: Colorado (defeated Texas in the conference championship game at Irving, Texas).
2002: Oklahoma (defeated Colorado in the conference championship game at Houston).
2003: Kansas State (defeated Oklahoma in the conference championship game at Kansas City).
2004: Oklahoma (defeated Colorado in the conference championship game at Kansas City).
2005: Texas (defeated Colorado in the conference championship game at Houston).
2006: Oklahoma (defeated Nebraska in the conference championship game at Kansas City).
2007: Oklahoma (defeated Missouri in the conference championship game at San Antonio).
2008: Oklahoma (defeated Missouri in the conference championship game at Kansas City).
2009: Texas (defeated Nebraska in the conference championship game at Arlington, Texas).
2010: Oklahoma (defeated Nebraska in the conference championship game at Arlington, Texas).
2011: Oklahoma State (no championship game).
2012: Oklahoma and Kansas State (tie, no championship game).
2013: Baylor (no championship game).
2014: Baylor and TCU (tie, no championship game).
2015: Oklahoma (no championship game).
2016: Oklahoma (no championship game).
2017: Oklahoma (defeated TCU in the conference championship game at Arlington, Texas).
2018: Oklahoma (defeated Texas in the conference championship game at Arlington, Texas).
2019: Oklahoma (defeated Baylor in the conference championship game at Arlington, Texas).
2020: Oklahoma (defeated Iowa State in the conference championship game at Arlington, Texas).