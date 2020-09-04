Big 12 establishes threshold for game cancellations

There must be a minimum of 53 players available — including scholarship and walk-on players — for a Big 12 school to avoid cancellation of a football game, the conference announced on Friday.
All players will undergo three COVID-19 tests during a game week. Any positive test immediately sidelines the student-athlete.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby indicated last month that schools are expected to test on Sundays, Wednesday and Fridays prior to a Saturday game.
The league thresholds also included minimums for available offensive linemen (seven), interior defensive linemen (four) and quarterback (one). Teams that fall below any of those benchmarks — based on game week test results — could still choose to play if desired.
All league schools have two open weeks built into their schedule. Those dates will be used for rescheduling games in the event a team doesn’t have enough players to compete.
If the game cannot be moved to a later date, the game would be declared a no-contest upon approval by the commissioner.
The Big 12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 12, but does have an option of moving to Dec. 19 if needed.
On Friday afternoon, TCU announced that its Sept. 12 game against visiting SMU won’t be played as scheduled after some Horned Frogs players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19.
“We will continue to follow prevention and testing protocols and look forward to our Big 12 Conference opener against Iowa State on Sept. 26,” TCU athletics director Jeramiah Donati said in a statement.
Oklahoma will host Missouri State (6 p.m. start) and Tulsa plays at Oklahoma State (6:30 p.m.) on Sept. 12.
