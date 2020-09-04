Big 12 establishes threshold for game cancellations

There must be a minimum of 53 players available — including scholarship and walk-on players — for a Big 12 school to avoid cancellation of a football game, the conference announced on Friday.

All players will undergo three COVID-19 tests during a game week. Any positive test immediately sidelines the student-athlete.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby indicated last month that schools are expected to test on Sundays, Wednesday and Fridays prior to a Saturday game.

The league thresholds also included minimums for available offensive linemen (seven), interior defensive linemen (four) and quarterback (one). Teams that fall below any of those benchmarks — based on game week test results — could still choose to play if desired.

All league schools have two open weeks built into their schedule. Those dates will be used for rescheduling games in the event a team doesn’t have enough players to compete.

If the game cannot be moved to a later date, the game would be declared a no-contest upon approval by the commissioner.

The Big 12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 12, but does have an option of moving to Dec. 19 if needed.