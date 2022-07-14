Big 12 coordinator of officials asked for no emails about ‘Horns Down’ and he soon received an e-mail saying this:

ARLINGTON, Texas — Greg Burks, the Big 12 coordinator of officials, half-kiddingly asked Oklahomans not to e-mail him about penalizing the “Horns Down” gesture on the field.

"Please, the state of Oklahoma: I make no offense. You don't have to send me e-mails," Burks said during Big 12 Media Days. "It's not about 'Horns Up' or 'Horns Down.' It's about the manner that you do anything on the field toward an opponents."

Of course, soon after, he received an e-mail from a fan.

“I already have one telling me that my face should be a 15-yard penalty, not Horns Down,” Burks said with a laugh during a Thursday afternoon conversation with the Tulsa World.

The “Horns Down” gesture is universally directed at Texas. For years, opponents have aimed the hand signal at the Longhorns.

Now if a player does it in a taunting fashion, it’s a 15-yard penalty.

Burks doesn't believe there was a flag thrown on the subject last season.

“I get it. People take it extremely serious. But it’s not Horns Down. It doesn’t matter what the symbol or signal (is). It’s what you do to an opponent and how you do it. If you do it in an unsportsmanlike manner, it really doesn’t matter which symbol you are using," Burks said.

“We try and get to the players as quick as you can. Find a teammate and celebrate with a teammate. That’s what we’re saying. Stay away from opponents. We have no desire to get involved in the first place. We do everything we can. But if you go too far, then we don’t have any choice.”

Burks said on the sideline, you can do whatever you want on the sideline with teammates.

“You are a long way from your opponent,” he said. “It’s when you get in an opponent’s face, when you stand over an opponent, whether it’s a flex or whatever it may be. If you do it in an opponents’ face, it’s probably going to be a foul.”

Burks smiled when saying he has no ownership over “Horns Down.” If it is a “Guns Up” gesture, ala Texas Tech, toward an opponent’s face, it would be the same flag.

Texas players can get the same 15-yard penalty if they do a “Horns Up” in an opponent’s face.

“Whether it’s up or down, it’s taunting,” Burks said. “By definition it’s taunting. I don’t care if it’s Horns Up or Horns Down, it’s what you do to an opponent. You cannot taunt an opponent. It leads to bad things in a game when you allow these things to occur.