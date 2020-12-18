Big 12 Championship: OU's mindset is not defending Big 12 title on Saturday. It's claiming the 2020 trophy

“You talk about an extremely well coached outfit—they have answers. And they have it in the run game and they have it in the pass game,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “They have it by using the playmakers they have. They have a quarterback in Purdy that has an extreme confidence about him. So, as your saying, to circle one thing, 'Okay, we'll just take that way.' Believe me, they are not going to allow us to.

“Doesn't mean you don't swing the bat out, but at the same token, you don't go into it with that frame of mind and say, 'Okay well they are not going to do this.' They’re too good, (Purdy’s) too good to suggest you can get that done. Which means what? It means it’s back and forth battle and we have to make sure we make our lot of plays just like they’re able to.”

OU’s offense is coming off a lackadaisical performance against Baylor. It’s their only game in nearly a month’s time and they will be challenged by a strong Iowa State defense.