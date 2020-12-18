Big 12 Championship: OU's mindset is not defending Big 12 title on Saturday. It's claiming the 2020 trophy

ARLINGTON, Texas — Was Tre Brown’s safety in the 2018 win over Texas his best play in a Big 12 Championship game? Or was it the senior cornerback’s touchdown-saving tackle against Baylor in 2019?
Big-time players make big-time plays in big games. That’s an old adage for nearly every sport.
The memories are lasting because the Sooners’ won both games to extend their conference championship streak. On Saturday, OU will try to win a sixth consecutive title when it faces Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is 11 a.m.
Drake Stoops has followed championship football as a coach’s son and now as a player. The wide receiver doesn’t want to be a member of the team that doesn’t leave Arlington without a trophy.
“Every year is a new year but you definitely want to continue that success. You don’t want to be the team that broke that streak,” Stoops said. “Obviously the end goal is to win a Big 12 Championship and be the best in your conference and that’s what is expected. That’s the standard here. You come to a place like this for that reason. I would definitely say that.
“We’re not going out to defend it. We’re going out to claim another one, to take another one. We’re in the hunt too, just like everybody else.”
History is on the Sooners’ side, but momentum is leaning in both directions.
The Cyclones have won five consecutive games and also have a 37-30 triumph over Oklahoma on Oct. 3. The Sooners haven’t lost since that setback in Ames and playing its best defense in years.
There appears to be some added motivation for the Sooners.
Ronnie Perkins didn’t hide his disagreement with the All-Big 12 team released on Thursday.
The Oklahoma defensive end immediately hit social media and said “One thing I learned during the last dance is be careful who you p--- off.”
Perkins was pointing toward the Michael Jordan documentary where the superstar player performed his best when he was doubted.
OU had no players on the first-team defense, including Perkins.
The Sooners have allowed 14 points or less in four of the past five games and has been a catalyst to a surge which led them to Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game.
It will be tested by Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who is the NCAA’s rushing leader with 1,357 yards. Hall is the only player to run for more than 100 yards on OU this season, gaining 139 in the first game.
It’s not only Hall that will test the Sooners. Brock Purdy is the winningest quarterback in Iowa State history. He’s guided six fourth-quarter comebacks, including the OU win and a victory over Texas this season. In the last 14 quarters, Purdy has thrown 10 touchdowns against no interceptions.
“You talk about an extremely well coached outfit—they have answers. And they have it in the run game and they have it in the pass game,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “They have it by using the playmakers they have. They have a quarterback in Purdy that has an extreme confidence about him. So, as your saying, to circle one thing, 'Okay, we'll just take that way.' Believe me, they are not going to allow us to.
“Doesn't mean you don't swing the bat out, but at the same token, you don't go into it with that frame of mind and say, 'Okay well they are not going to do this.' They’re too good, (Purdy’s) too good to suggest you can get that done. Which means what? It means it’s back and forth battle and we have to make sure we make our lot of plays just like they’re able to.”
OU’s offense is coming off a lackadaisical performance against Baylor. It’s their only game in nearly a month’s time and they will be challenged by a strong Iowa State defense.
“They are definitely a very talented defense and their scheme is a lot different than a lot of people play, implementing that three-safety defense,” Stoops said. “They are great at all levels. In their run fits, their third safety, that robber, he comes downhill and he's ready to hit. That's definitely one thing that stands out. They will be a tough matchup and we're looking forward to it.”
Win or lose, there will be a memorable moment for the Sooners. And, looking back at Brown’s heroics in the past two games, what was teammate Isaiah Thomas’ favorite play?
“Probably the Texas game, just because the rivalry we have between them,” Thomas said. “And Tre being a close friend of mine, growing up in the same hometown together, having those connections with each other, it felt so surreal knowing he had a big play like that in such a big game, as he's done throughout most of his career. I'd say that was my favorite.”
