Bethany's Taylor Heim’s late addition to OU's 2023 class spurred by recruiting rise

Through the lens of elite, Division-I college football, Taylor Heim’s recruitment began modestly.

The initial interest arrived from the Division-II, MIAA level just before his senior season at Bethany High School. Central Oklahoma and Emporia State were among the first to offer the soon-to-be two-way star.

From there, while Heim carved out a new and prominent role in the Bronchos secondary in the fall, attention crept in next from the Group of Five. Soon, Heim held offers from the likes of Ohio, Air Force, Louisiana Tech and Tulsa that he mulled into early weeks of 2023.

And then, little more than two weeks before Wednesday’s national signing day, Heim got a call from Oklahoma safeties coach Brandon Hall. A few days and a connection with Brent Venables later, he had a scholarship offer from OU.

“That kind of changed everything,” Heim told the Tulsa World this week from his home in Bethany. “Like, ‘huh, wait, I really have to think about this because it’s such a big decision.’”

Heim’s decision-making process ended last Friday with a commitment to the Sooners during a ceremony inside Bethany’s basketball gym. On Wednesday, he formally signed with OU as the 26th and final member of the Sooners’ class of 2023.

In Heim, OU adds a three-star prospect and the No. 12 overall recruit in the state of Oklahoma in 2023 (per 247Sports) to the nation’s sixth-ranked recruiting class for this cycle.

A dynamic offensive talent who turned heads as a safety in his season year at Bethany, Heim signed Wednesday designated as an “athlete”. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, OU projects Heim to begin his college career in its hybrid linebacker/defensive back role when he arrives on campus in the summer.

“Me and coach Venables actually talked about that a little bit,” Heim said. “He sees me at the CHEETAH position. We’re just going to see how my body goes and where I’m needed.”

The Sooners’ move for a late-rising local prospect like Heim calls to mind a statement Venables made in the closing weeks of the 2022 regular season. In mid-November, with the Sooners en route to their first sub-.500 finish since 1998, Venables was asked about the OU’s uncharacteristic losing and its impact on recruiting.

In a long-winded response that included terms like “high-character”, “blue-collar work ethic” and “instincts” and names such as Rocky Calmus, Venables laid out the type of prospects the Sooners were after.

“Listen, we're trying to find the biggest, baddest, strongest, most explosive, ferocious players you can. Sometimes they're highly regarded and sometimes they aren't,” Venables explained on Nov. 15, 2022, a month before inking a 2023 signing class that includes three five-star recruits and 14 four-stars.

“I challenged the staff three months ago — don't go off a list or who's offering people. There's a lot of effort being spent now, whether it's handlers or outside resources, that are promoting kids. Some of it's warranted and some of it's not. It's hype, you know? Let their play on the tape and all the character references be what we use and continue to watch guys and see if they can develop.”

Heim is the kind of player Venables charged his staff to find. In this case, that was a player who wasn’t even sure he wanted to pursue college football this time last year.

On top of football at Bethany, Heim has claimed state titles in track and field and is a standout within the Bronchos’ basketball program. It was only with the nudge from those initial Division-II in between his junior and senior seasons that prompted Heim to explore football at the next level.

“I decided I was going to keep pushing through,” Heim said. “Have the best senior year I can. Just try to make it somewhere big.”

Part of pushing through required Heim to push beyond his comfort zone.

In his final two seasons at Bethany, he accounted for a shade under 4,000 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns between his roles at quarterback and wide receiver. But to bolster his college prospects, Heim took on defensive duties at safety as well in 2022.

That meant digesting new concepts and coverages, learning the right places to be and finding comfort on the other side of the ball playing defensive back.

“It took some mind-changing to go out and be aggressive and just hit people,” Heim said. “As the confidence the coaches had in me grew, I think my confidence grew itself.”

As Heim’s budding confidence grew from August to November, so did the interest from prospective college programs.

Heim and his parents took a visit to Ohio before Christmas. Air Force appealed as much for its football program as what the school could offer after college. Tulsa and Louisiana Tech were front runners, too.

With those attractive offers in hand, Heim had plenty to think about ahead of national signing day well before the Sooners entered the picture. When OU’s offer turned from a preferred walk-on spot into a scholarship opportunity, the difficult decisions became clear.

“It was hard calling those coaches and say I’m going to go a different direction,” Heim said. “They spent so much time recruiting me.”

The kicker on Heim’s journey to OU? He committed less than 24 hours before his official visit to Norman was set to begin last weekend.

Two days before the ceremony at Bethany, Heim took an unofficial trip to OU on a snow day. In the end, a tour of the facilities, some time with Sooners analyst Xavier Brewer and an introduction to the coaching staff was all Heim needed to seal his future.

Friday night’s announcement, Heim said, took the weight of pressure out of his imminent official visit. All that was left to do then was get acquainted with Venables, hang out with OU linebackers Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak and settle into the idea of a future at OU.

“When you go to these colleges on an official visit, you’re thinking ‘If I went here’ — just trying to imagine the ‘if’ scenario,” Heim said. “But going up to Oklahoma over the weekend knowing I was already committed, you know it’s going to be your new home. It kind of changes that mindset. It’s really real.”