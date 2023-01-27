 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Bethany three-star LB Taylor Heim commits to Sooners' 2023 class

  • Updated
  • 0
OU recruiting helmets (copy)
Tulsa World file photo

Taylor Heim, a three-star linebacker in the class of 2023 from Bethany, announced his commitment to Oklahoma Friday night.

Heim picks the Sooners over offers from Tulsa, Air Force, Louisiana, Army, Navy and North Texas, among others. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound linebacker from Bethany High School is the 76th-ranked linebacker in his class and the 11th-ranked overall prospect from the state of Oklahoma in 2023, per 247Sports.

OU initially offered Heim last weekend and is set for an official visit to campus this week, but made his commitment Friday night in a ceremony during a home basketball game. He is expected to formally sign with OU on the Feb. 1 signing day.

A two-way star at Bethany, Heim amassed 65 tackles and six interceptions whilly 851 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns this past fall. He also plays basketball and runs track for the Bronchos.

People are also reading…

Heim was selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State Game in 2022. He is now the 26th member of OU’s 2023 class.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert