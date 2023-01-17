Behind the numbers: Why is Oklahoma struggling to close out Big 12 conference games?

NORMAN — A troubling stat hangs over Oklahoma as the Sooners head north to Stillwater Wednesday night for a midweek Bedlam men’s basketball clash.

Through five Big 12 Conference games in 2022-23, opponents are outscoring OU 69-46 during the final five minutes of regulation; an average margin of 4.6 points per contest.

Over that span, the Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) have also yet to play a league game decided by more than five points. Their three conference losses — to No. 2 Kansas, No. 7 Texas and No. 12 Iowa State — have come by a combined margin of eight points, the largest of them OU's four-point defeat on the road against the Jayhawks on Jan. 10.

For the NCAA Tournament-seeking Sooners, who visit Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. inside Gallagher-Iba Arena, the late game figures are indicative of a concerning pattern in Big 12 play.

“We've been struggling to close out games,” forward Sam Godwin said Tuesday. “We just kind of get away from the scouting report and the things we go over all week. I don't know if it's fatigue or what? The past couple of days we've put a lot of emphasis on ourselves and what we can do better to close out these games.”

Godwin spoke from Lloyd Noble Center roughly 72 hours after contributing five points and three rebounds to OU’s latest narrow finish in league play, Saturday afternoon's 77-76 win over West Virginia.

Tight results have been more than just the Sooners’ Big 12 reality in the early weeks of conference action. Of the 35 league games played entering Tuesday, 14 had been settled by five points of fewer. Only six had been decided by more than 10 points.

“There is no scooting around it,” second-year coach Porter Moser said Tuesday. “They’re all close games. Everything matters.”

The Sooners’ latest visit to OSU (9-8, 1-4) has the makings for another close contest.

The pair of in-state rivals meet sitting seventh and eighth in the Big 12 standings, respectively. Each also enters seeking what could be a critical postseason resume building win to stow away.

Of the last four Bedlam games, three have been decided by four points.

“Talking to some fans, I think it’s wearing on them a bunch,” Moser said of OU’s run of slim margins. “Our fans look like they’ve aged a bunch. I’ve had a bunch of people tell me, ‘I can’t handle another close one.’ Strap on in, there are going to be a lot of these in this league.”

If the opening quarter-plus of the Big 12 schedule is a measure of what’s to come, the Sooners have more close games ahead. And close games will, in turn, come to define Moser’s second season at OU.

It’s why the Sooners’ current late-game trends should spark concern.

Competing in a league in which 40% of the games have been settled by five points or fewer, OU carries a -23 scoring differential in the final five minutes of regulation.

Padding that margin are the 12-6 run Texas Tech used to force overtime with on Jan. 7 and Kansas' 16-4 run on Jan. 10. Factor in Saturday's win over West Virginia and losses to Texas and Iowa State and the Sooners have been outscored during the final five minutes in all five conference games.

To Moser, who spoke Tuesday about transition defense, late-game execution and limiting mental mistakes, righting the ship in the late stages begins on defense.

"The thing is — I’ve said it here a million times, we’ve identified it — you’ve got to get timely stops," he said.

But signs of the Sooners' struggles in the closing minutes are cropping up elsewhere, too.

OU has been outbounded 29-16 in the final five minutes of its conference games. And while the Sooners rank 13th nationally shooting 49.4% from the field as a team, that clip dips to 36.1% with five minutes or less on the clock against conference foes.

Over the same stretch, those Big 12 opponents are knocking down 60% of their field goal attempts.

On Tuesday, Godwin made a connection between the figures.

"Something we struggle with is giving up offensive rebounds, easy put backs," hw said. "That's something that, I mean, if you get a rebound, we go down there and get a quick 'defense create offense' situation. Coach always says 'DCO'. That’s something late game we got to get better at."

Tightly contested games have turned the Sooners must-watch in 2023. But OU's late-game patterns cast questions around the program's postseason aspirations.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

8 p.m. Wednesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KTSB-1170 AM (OSU); KMOD 97.5 FM and KAKC 1300 AM (OU)

Records: OU 11-6 (2-3 Big 12), OSU 9-8 (1-4 Big 12)

Last meeting: OU won 66-62 Feb. 26 in Norman.

All-time series: OU leads 141-103.