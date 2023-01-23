'Been waiting since last season': Sooners draw third-best crowd in program history, drop No. 5 Utah in 2023 home opener

NORMAN — About 45 minutes before the defending national champions emerged through pyrotechnics for Sunday night’s pre-meet introductions, Karen and Lillian Marinelli of Moore peered down from the 200-level inside Lloyd Noble Center and watched Oklahoma’s gymnasts warm up.

Earlier in the day, 8-year-old Lillian had taken second-place in the all-around event of her own gymnastics competition. Hours later, her eyes fixed on the top-ranked Sooners and some of the top gymnasts in the nation, eager most for the floor routines she’d soon see OU and No. 5 Utah execute.

Count Lillian, and her mother Karen, among the 2022 national title-holder’s many recent converts.

“They did a free event at the end of the year for elementary schools last year,” Karen said. “We came and we had so much fun. That’s when we decided we’re getting season tickets for this year so we could come to all of the meets."

The Marinellis sat among the 7,013 inside the Sooners’ home arena Sunday, the third-largest crowd in program history and the most for a home opener.

On the night OU unveiled its fifth national championship banner, that crowd saw the Sooners match a season-high score of 197.925 to top the visiting Red Rocks; it watched freshman Faith Torrez collect event titles in the bars and floor while claiming the first all-around title of her career, witnessed Allie Stern share the vault title with Utah’s reigning national champion Jaedyn Rucker and was treated to OU’s 65th consecutive home victory dating back to 2014 as the Sooners continued an unbeaten start to 2023.

“Very proud of the team,” said Sooners coach K.J. Kindler. “Great score really for the third meet of the year.”

An attendance figure and a kinetic atmosphere like the one OU produced Sunday are part of what Kindler envisioned for the future when she arrived to Norman from Iowa State in 2006.

Back then, she recalled recently, the Sooners might attract 500 or so fans to the meets inside McCasland Field House. Those days, after OU claimed its fifth victory over a top-10 opponent in 2023, felt miles away late Sunday.

“The crowd was fantastic,” Kindler said. “Super excited about the energy in the building and hoping we can continue to build from there. This is a team that will be here four more times and of course we’re hosting postseason regionals. And that kind of energy makes a big difference.”

The head count for the Sooners’ 2023 home opener fell just shy of the 7,478 who packed Lloyd Noble Center for the visit from Michigan last March. And for now, the program’s attendance benchmark remains the 10,177 that showed up for a meeting with UCLA in March 2019.

“I was so excited to be here and to have my first experience in the LNC,” said Torrez. “The energy was great.”

Behind the Marinellis pre-meet, fans swarmed a merchandise stand selling OU gymnastics gear. Nearby, Lorie Ketner and her granddaughter Paisleigh Skinner stood on a line for a face-painting station that started at Section 228 and extended all the way to Section 225.

Paisleigh, who began attending meets during the 2022 season, was most excited for the bars and high-beam events.

“She’s been waiting since last season to see the first match,” Ketner said.

From Tecumseh, Chuck and Tammy Horton were on hand to see their 8-year-old granddaughter take part in a pre-meet performance by members of the McAlester Elite Gymnastic Academy.

“We brought her the last two years to these events,” Tammy said. “She loves to watch them,” Tammy said. “We like to watch these girls. They’re great. I’d rather watch them than the football team.”

Ron and Ruth Barnes got to their seats plenty early, too. Not because they had a granddaughter performing or a young gymnast of their own in tow, but because the couple that regularly attends OU football, basketball and softball games started going to gymnastics meets when the women's program moved from the fieldhouse into Lloyd Noble Center.

Now, Ron can rattle off names and stats and breakdown routines that are "some of the best in America without doubt."

“About 15 years ago I’d have had no clue about any of this," he said. "I’d never ever watched it.”

Ron and Ruth have witnessed the program's evolution firsthand. Still, they see room for more growth.

“I wish they’d get 10 or 12,000 fans like Utah and LSU and all those teams," Ron said. "If they can continue being No. 1…I don’t know what could help more than winning.”

On that front, these Sooners showed no signs of stopping Sunday night.