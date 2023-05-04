Bedlam softball has evolved into an annual top 10 matchup.

But will this weekend’s series be some of the final regular-season matchups between the schools for quite some time? After next year’s Big 12 series, there are no guarantees that Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will meet on the diamond in a single contest, let alone a three-game set.

OU coach Patty Gasso’s sole focus remains on this season. She’s pieced together a few 2024 games, but can’t get too bogged down with the 2025 campaign, her program’s first in the Southeastern Conference.

“It’s really interesting because I haven’t even gotten halfway through my 2024 schedule, so (Bedlam is not) on my mind whatsoever. I’m assuming that our athletic director will have some input on it,” Gasso said. “I’ve never been called and asked to play (OSU). It’s never even been discussed. So I’m not worried about it. When there’s the right time for me to even think about it, I will.

“I have to understand the dynamics of what we're walking into and what makes sense. So first and foremost I'm going to take care of our team and what's best for us. But our athletic director may be having something else on his mind. I don't know. But we'll come to that road when it's time. But it's certainly not even close to being time for me to even discuss.”

One thing is certain: The top-ranked Sooners won’t be lacking for challenging games when the SEC schedule rolls around. Nine of the top 17 teams (including newcomers OU and Texas) are perched in the current ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 poll.

Gasso is curious how the SEC schedule will lay out in 2025.

“Oh absolutely. It's completely new to me,” Gasso said. “My whole life here I've been begging people to play us. And now it's like I've got an army ready to come get us. So I've got to figure out how that plays out.”

Would Gasso entertain a split like years past, when a three-game series meant one game played in Norman, one in Stillwater and a neutral game in Stillwater? That was the routine until a few years ago when OSU opted to host its home games.

“There was a time when we were doing a home, (Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City game) and home. And that was not changed by me. So that made a lot of sense,” Gasso said. “… if I'm going to be honest, it's not even on my plate right now. There are so many other things I'm going to worry about like going into the SEC. Yeah, that's a whole 'nother animal that I'm looking forward to.

“But it's scheduling-wise, I'm just trying to work on 2024. But if it works right (with OSU) we're in. We're in. There's no, ‘oh gosh we don't want to.' It's just sense, does it make sense.”

Gasso said she’s looking forward to this year’s Bedlam series, which is on Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4) and Sunday (2).

The OU coach expects a hostile environment, which will toughen her team.

“Our circle of our team has got to understand that it’s them together. You can think of it as you against the world, you can think of us as underdogs going into this,” Gasso said. “Who’s gonna lead us? How are we gonna respond to things when (there’s adversity), when it doesn’t go our way? Those are things we need to feel, figure out and make sure we have it learned as we go forward.”