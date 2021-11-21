Bedlam stakes remain high for underdog Sooners, who must win to reach postseason goals

He credited Riley for instilling late-game confidence into his team.

“I think it's a belief in one another, most specifically. And I think the chief thing that you see in games like this is too often what happens — specifically on the defensive side of the ball — you just hope for the clock to run out,” Grinch said. “You kinda get a saved by the bell type of thing, and one of the things that has been very evident over the course of the season, it's a required play and likely not just one play, to find a way to win a ballgame, whether it's on the offensive side of the ball, a big-time special teams tackle to extend the field.”

Quick turnaround

Oklahoma bounced back from the loss to Baylor to stay in the Big 12 title hunt.

What was different between finishing plays against the Cyclones and not getting that done against Baylor?

“What I credit to that is our leaders rising up and speaking. Coach Riley talked to us and telling us what we need to do and how to handle it. He’s also asked for our advice on what we should do,” Isaiah Thomas said. “One big thing is our emotion. The game is 90% mental and how you handle the outcomes, certain possessions and situations.