Bedlam stakes remain high for underdog Sooners, who must win to reach postseason goals

There will be much Bedlam talk around the Thanksgiving table this week.
The stakes are typically high in the game. This year, the rivals’ postseason hopes depend on Saturday’s outcome.
Oklahoma, a three-point underdog to Oklahoma State, needs a victory or a Baylor loss to Texas Tech to advance to the Big 12 Championship game. A triumph over OSU will keep its College Football Playoff hopes on life support.
Oklahoma State has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. The Cowboys — with a regular-season win over OU and a conference title — would be deep in the discussion for the four-school CFP.
Bypass the postseason implications for a moment. This game remains special for the schools and the players who grew up in Oklahoma.
Jalen Redmond, a Midwest City High School graduate, has been at OU for four seasons. This is the first time he will play in the game.
"I'm ready for it. It's a game I've been wanting to play since, shoot, since I’ve gotten here. It's one of the best games outside of Texas, and I'm happy I get to play in this one,” Redmond said. “Every time it's been something that came up and I sat out last year, so I'm ready for this one. And it's in Stillwater, so I'm really excited."
Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma State.
Before looking ahead, here’s what we learned following the Sooners’ 28-21 win over Iowa State:
Run the ball
Oklahoma will need to produce a run game to have any success against Oklahoma State, which possesses one of the top defenses in the country.
Kennedy Brooks has had two of his biggest games against the Cowboys. In 2018, he rushed for 165 yards in a 48-47 win. The next season, Brooks had 160 in the Sooners’ 34-16 victory.
He’ll need a strong performance from the offensive line against OSU, which allowed just 25 rushing yards and one first down on the ground at Texas Tech.
Brooks talked about how the line prepared for the Iowa State win.
“In this (Iowa State) game, on Monday, they just came to work. They knew in order to win this game, we needed to run the ball. They put their head down and grinded. That’s what they did. It paid off at the end of the day. I’m so thankful for them. I couldn’t do this without them. None of us could,” Brooks said.
Caleb Williams had a 74-yard rushing touchdown. It was OU’s longest rush this season.
But he also seemed reluctant to tuck the ball and run in other situations. Coach Lincoln Riley said he’s trying to be patient and give wide receivers time to work routes.
“That's a double-edged sword with an athletic guy like that. You want them to be aggressive at times, but sometimes you get guys like that and they can get too run-happy and just want to take off and that sometimes is not the answer as well. It was kind of his first time going against a scheme like this. He'll learn from it,” Riley said.
OU ended with 209 rushing yards against Iowa State, the program’s largest number in three games.
“It was big for us. The past two weeks we haven't been rushing the ball as well, so we focused on this week in practice was physical and finishing plays,” offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson said. “And I feel like we did a good job of that today and it showed.”
Winning close ones
For Riley, the bottom line is most important during a season.
OU has won six games by seven points or less, including the white-knuckle victory over Iowa State. Is there a secret to the close calls?
“We just win. I don’t know exactly how to answer that. Disappointing? We’ve had disappointing moments in this year, sure. We’re 10-1. Go pass that along to anybody else and see what they think about that,” Riley said.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch feels the stress of a tight contest. Often it is his unit needing to make a key stop to relax things.
He credited Riley for instilling late-game confidence into his team.
“I think it's a belief in one another, most specifically. And I think the chief thing that you see in games like this is too often what happens — specifically on the defensive side of the ball — you just hope for the clock to run out,” Grinch said. “You kinda get a saved by the bell type of thing, and one of the things that has been very evident over the course of the season, it's a required play and likely not just one play, to find a way to win a ballgame, whether it's on the offensive side of the ball, a big-time special teams tackle to extend the field.”
Quick turnaround
Oklahoma bounced back from the loss to Baylor to stay in the Big 12 title hunt.
What was different between finishing plays against the Cyclones and not getting that done against Baylor?
“What I credit to that is our leaders rising up and speaking. Coach Riley talked to us and telling us what we need to do and how to handle it. He’s also asked for our advice on what we should do,” Isaiah Thomas said. “One big thing is our emotion. The game is 90% mental and how you handle the outcomes, certain possessions and situations.
“One thing I know I said last week is don’t tie your emotions to the outcome of the previous possession because there’s always a next play. One thing that we did was we didn’t do that. If something didn’t go our way, we responded. And ultimately we finished the game the way we wanted to, with a win. That’s what I credit our win to was our emotion and how we responded.”