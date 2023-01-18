Bedlam schools selected 1-2 in the Big 12 preseason softball coaches poll

Oklahoma swept all first-place votes to earn favorite status in the 2023 Big 12 softball preseason coaches poll released on Wednesday.

The Sooners are the two-time defending national champions and were tabbed first in the seven-team ballot. Coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their own team.

Oklahoma State, last year’s Big 12 Tournament champion, was selected second and drew the only other first-place vote.

Texas was picked third. The Longhorns were the national runner-up to Oklahoma in last year’s Women’s College World Series.

Baylor, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kansas rounded out the poll.

The Sooners have been the favorites in the preseason poll for 11 straight seasons and 14 of the past 15 years.

OU is 161-15 over the past 10 seasons in Big 12 play and hasn’t lost a conference series since 2011.

Oklahoma returns five all-conference selections from last year including the Big 12 co-pitcher and freshman of the year (Jordy Bahl) and two-time defensive player of the year (Grace Lyons).

Oklahoma State is 42-12 over the past three seasons in league play. OSU hasn’t finished lower than third in the Big 12 standings in the past six seasons.

Earlier this week, OU was ranked No. 1 in D1Softball’s Top 25 poll and OSU was number 3.

The Sooners open the season against Duke in the second annual Mark Campbell Invitational on Feb. 9.

OSU begins on Feb. 10 against Oregon at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge.

2023 Big 12 softball preseason poll

School (first-place votes), points

1. Oklahoma (6), 36

2. Oklahoma State (1), 29

3. Texas, 28

4. Baylor, 20

5. Iowa State, 16

6. Texas Tech, 12

7. Kansas, 6