Bedlam schools place four finalists on USA Softball's College Player of the Year List.

The Bedlam schools are well-represented on the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalists’ list, which was released on Wednesday by the organization.

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo, Grace Lyons and Jordy Bahl represent the Sooners. Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell is also among the 10 finalists.

The winner will be announced prior to the Women’s College World Series, which is June 2-10 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

Alo, a redshirt senior and the reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, has 23 home runs this season and 111 for her career, which is an NCAA record. She is hitting .479 this season.

Lyons, a senior defensive standpoint at shortstop, has added a potent bat to her arsenal. She’s hit 17 home runs (seventh nationally) and batting .425.

Bahl, a freshman pitcher, has a 0.96 ERA in 123.2 innings pitched. She’s totaled 191 strikeouts and has a perfect game and no-hitter this season.

Maxwell, a redshirt junior pitcher, leads the Big 12 and ranks second nationally with 12.1 strikeouts per seven innings. She holds a 1.04 ERA.

No. 1 Oklahoma will host seventh-ranked OSU in a Big 12 series this weekend. Games are Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (6) and Saturday (4). The series winner will win the Big 12 regular-season championship.

