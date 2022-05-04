Bedlam schools place four finalists on USA Softball's College Player of the Year List.

The Bedlam schools are well-represented on the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalists’ list, which was released on Wednesday by the organization.
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo, Grace Lyons and Jordy Bahl represent the Sooners. Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell is also among the 10 finalists.
The winner will be announced prior to the Women’s College World Series, which is June 2-10 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.
Alo, a redshirt senior and the reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, has 23 home runs this season and 111 for her career, which is an NCAA record. She is hitting .479 this season.
Lyons, a senior defensive standpoint at shortstop, has added a potent bat to her arsenal. She’s hit 17 home runs (seventh nationally) and batting .425.
Bahl, a freshman pitcher, has a 0.96 ERA in 123.2 innings pitched. She’s totaled 191 strikeouts and has a perfect game and no-hitter this season.
Maxwell, a redshirt junior pitcher, leads the Big 12 and ranks second nationally with 12.1 strikeouts per seven innings. She holds a 1.04 ERA.
No. 1 Oklahoma will host seventh-ranked OSU in a Big 12 series this weekend. Games are Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (6) and Saturday (4). The series winner will win the Big 12 regular-season championship.
Photos: A look back at Jocelyn Alo's record home run hitting career
Alo_96_Hit.jpg
OU softball's Jocelyn Alo hits her career record 96th home run against Hawaii on March 10, 2022. Photo courtesy of OU Athletics
Lead, Alo 96.jpg
OU softball's Jocelyn Alo hits her career record 96th home run against Hawaii on March 10, 2022. Photo courtesy of OU Athletics
Alo 96 team.jpg
OU softball's Jocelyn Alo hits her career record 96th home run against Hawaii on March 10, 2022. Photo courtesy of Courtney Metzger/OU Athletics
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo warms up in the on deck circle during game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo holds up the NCAA Softball Championship Trophy after her team's 5-1 win over Florida St. in game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo hugs Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso after their 5-1 win over Florida St. in game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Oklahoma won the series 2-1.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jocelyn Alo rounds the bases after hitting a home run
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo recently welcomed new Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Norman with a homemade dinner. Both represent their home state of Hawaii.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning during game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo celebrates with utility Nicole Mendes and catcher Kinzie Hansen after hitting a home run in the first inning during game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo high fives celebrates after hitting a home run during game two of the NCAA Women’s College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo high fives Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso after hitting a home run during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Florida St. infielder Josie Muffley reacts while Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo second base after hitting a home run during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo slides into home plate during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo celebrates after hitting the go-ahead home run during Game 2 of the NCAA Women’s College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Ian Maule photos, Tulsa World
WCWS James Madison Oklahoma Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against James Madison, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
WCWS Oklahoma vs James Madison
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and James Madison University at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 7, 2021. Oklahoma won 7-1.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
WCWS Oklahoma vs James Madison
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) hits a home run in the sixth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and James Madison University at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 7, 2021. Oklahoma won 7-1.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
WCWS Oklahoma vs James Madison
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and James Madison University at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 7, 2021. Oklahoma won 7-1.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
WCWS Georgia Oklahoma Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) slaps hands with head coach Patty Gasso on the way to home plate after hitting a home run during an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Georgia, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
WCWS Georgia Oklahoma Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) hits a home run against Georgia during an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Georgia, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
WCWS Oklahoma James Madison Softball
Oklahoma's Rylie Boone, right, celebrates with teammate Jocelyn Alo (78) after scoring on a hit by Tiara Jennings in the seventh inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
OU Softball Super Regional
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) gestures as she runs past Washington's Sis Bates (22) after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of the second game in an NCAA Super Regional college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Washington Huskies at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, May 29, 2021. Oklahoma won 9-1 to advance to the Women's College World Series.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
OU Softball Super Regional
Oklahoma's Giselle Juarez (45), Jocelyn Alo (78), Lynnsie Elam (22) and Nicole Mendes (11) carry a pad from the outfield wall after winning the second game of an NCAA Super Regional college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Washington Huskies at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, May 29, 2021. Oklahoma won 9-1 to advance to the Women's College World Series.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
OU Softball Super Regional
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates beside Washington's Sis Bates (22) after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Washington Huskies at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, May 28, 2021. Oklahoma won 4-2.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
OU Softball Super Regional
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) steps on home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Washington Huskies at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, May 28, 2021. Oklahoma won 4-2.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
OU Softball Super Regional
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Washington Huskies at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, May 28, 2021. Oklahoma won 4-2.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
OU softball Alo_Jocelyn.jpg
Jocelyn Alo
WCWS OU ALABAMA GAME 2
The Sooners wait at home plate for OU’s Jocelyn Alo (not pictured) after Alo hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning during the if-necessary game against Alabama at the Women’s College World Series on Sunday in Oklahoma City Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
SARAH PHIPPS
WCWS OU ALABAMA
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo drives in a run against Alabama in the 2019 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
BRYAN TERRY, Oklahoman
OU SUPER REGIONAL
Oklahoma right fielder Jocelyn Alo (right) and second baseman Caleigh Clifton celebrate after the final out Friday in the Sooners’ 3-0 NCAA Super Regional victory over Northwestern in Norman. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
BRYAN TERRY
OU SUPER REGIONAL
Jocelyn Alo hits an RBI double in the first inning Friday against Northwestern. OU coach Patty Gasso called the at-bat “phenomenal.” Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
BRYAN TERRY
BIG 12 SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Oklahoma’s Grace Green (center), screams as she high-fives Jocelyn Alo (left) next to Nicole Mendes after Green and Alo scored in the third inning Friday against Texas Tech in the Big 12 softball tournament. OU is the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman
NATE BILLINGS
WCWS OU FLORIDA
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (right) celebrates on her way home after hitting a home run in the Sooners’ 2-0 win against Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
BRYAN TERRY
WCWS OU ARIZONA STATE
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates as she runs home after hitting a home run in the third inning of the Women's College World Series game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Arizona State at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
BRYAN TERRY
NCAA Norman Super Regioinal
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo, who leads the nation in home runs with 28, was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Freshman of the Year on Tuesday. Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman
STEVE SISNEY
NCAA Norman Super Regioinal
Jocelyn Alo (left) is batting a Big 12-best .516 this season and teammate Caleigh Clifton is in the top 10 at .416. Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman file
STEVE SISNEY
OU SOFTBALL
Oklahoma freshman slugger Jocelyn Alo hits her 27th home run of the season in the third inning Friday against Arkansas in Norman. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
SARAH PHIPPS
OU SOFTBALL
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso congratulates freshman Jocelyn Alo as she rounds third base on her third-inning home run against Arkansas on Friday. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
SARAH PHIPPS
BEDLAM SOFTBALL
OU’s Jocelyn Alo drives in a run against Oklahoma State on May 5. Alo is a finalist for the national freshman of the year. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman file
NATE BILLINGS
2018-04-17 sp-tulsasoftball
Oklahoma freshman Jocelyn Alo (center) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the third inning Tuesday night against Tulsa at Collins Family Softball Complex. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2018-04-17 sp-tulsasoftball
Oklahoma freshman Jocelyn Alo celebrates as she rounds the bases after hitting a home run April 17 against Tulsa at TU’s Collins Family Softball Complex. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2018-04-17 sp-tulsasoftball
Oklahoma utility player Jocelyn Alo (78) loses her hat while tracking down a fly ball during her team's game against Tulsa at Collins Family Softball Complex in Tulsa on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2018-04-17 sp-tulsasoftball
Oklahoma utility player Jocelyn Alo (78) catches a fly ball during her team's game against Tulsa at Collins Family Softball Complex in Tulsa on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2018-04-17 sp-tulsasoftball
Oklahoma utility player Jocelyn Alo (78) loses her hat while tracking down a fly ball during her team's game against Tulsa at Collins Family Softball Complex in Tulsa on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!