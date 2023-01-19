Bedlam schools dominate All-Big 12 softball preseason team

Oklahoma dominated the 2023 Big 12 softball preseason team selections released on Thursday.

The Sooners placed seven players on the 12-member roster voted on by the seven league coaches.

OU’s Jordy Bahl and Tiare Jennings were unanimous selections, as was Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell.

The Cowgirls had two players on the preseason team: Maxwell and Kiley Naomi.

Oklahoma was represented by Bahl, Jennings, Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman, Haley Lee, Grace Lyons and Cydney Sanders. Lee (Texas A&M) and Sanders (Arizona State) are incoming transfers.

Baylor, Kansas and Texas had one representative each. The players were chosen regardless of positions.

Bahl, a sophomore, finished 22-1 in the circle with 205 strikeouts in 141.1 innings pitched en route to first-team All-America honors.

Jennings, a two-time unanimous first-team All-American, has hit 56 home runs in her two seasons at OU.

Maxwell joined Bahl as the Big 12 pitcher of the year. She had 313 strikeouts, which was the most by a Big 12 pitcher since 2013. She was 21-5 with 20 complete-game performances.

Oklahoma was picked to win the Big 12 for the 14th time in 15 seasons.