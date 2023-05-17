NORMAN — Oklahoma’s 2023 NCAA Tournament aspirations are very much on the line when No. 25 Oklahoma State arrives at L. Dale Mitchell Park on Thursday.

Around the Sooners’ baseball facility, the importance of this weekend’s three-game Bedlam series — rather importantly to OU coach Skip Johnson — is unspoken.

“I think they know (the importance) — if I have to explain that then we got the wrong guys in the clubhouse,” Johnson said of his team Wednesday afternoon. “Let’s hope they go out and do what they can to execute versus try hard. They're gonna be competitive for sure. And hopefully that we can come out on the victorious side of it.”

The Sooners (29-22, 10-11 Big 12) enter the final weekend of the regular season officially on the NCAA postseason bubble.

As of Wednesday, the Sooners sat 35th in the NCAA RPI rankings and seventh in the Big 12 league standings, one game behind TCU and with an identical conference record to fellow postseason chasers Texas Tech.

Remaining for OU to complete its case for a spot in the 64-team field: three games against Cowboys (35-15, 13-8) Thursday-Saturday in Norman and next week’s Big 12 Championship from May 24-28 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

OU’s relative RPI strength — a reflection of the Sooners strength of schedule, a 13-10 road record and standout showing against No. 3 Stanford and Texas this spring — bodes well as Johnson and Co. prepare their resume for the selection committee. OU’s standing as the seventh-place team in what could be a six-bid conference in 2023, however, leaves the Sooners on the razor’s edge ahead of the regular-season closing Bedlam series.

In its latest 64-team projection, Baseball America has the Sooners in the postseason field headed to Clemson for NCAA Regional play. But fine margins this time of year place heavy weight on the baseball OU will play over the next week.

No different from a year ago with the team that eventually reached the Men’s College World Series Championship Series, the Sooners head into the final stages this spring looking for nothing more than a place in the postseason field.

“We just have to go out and finish strong,” Johnson said. “Maybe win two of three here or win all three, go to the conference tournament and win a game or two and then get ready for a regional. You never know what’s going to happen.”

It was only last month that OU sat 16-19 on the year following a 19-8 loss to OSU on April 18. Ten wins of 13 games later, the Sooners are back in NCAA Tournament contention through a turnaround tied heavily to two factors: a resurgence from OU's starting pitching and the return of infielder Dakota Harris.

From starters Braxton Douthit, Braden Carmichael and James Hitt, OU has found a stabilizing trio to go with an offense hitting late-season stride, most recently tallying 33 runs at Gonzaga.

“I think it’s really huge," Johnson said of OU's recent pitching. "I think that’s probably been the strongest point is going out there and trying to go four to five innings to start with so you don’t have to use the bullpen as much.”

And in Harris — who missed nearly a full month due to injury before returning on April 14 — OU has a key bat back in the lineup, one that has seemingly unlocked the Sooners' offensive firepower over the final month of the regular season.

“I think our record with Dakota in the lineup is like 25-12 and when he’s out of it it’s like 4-10," Johnson said. "When you have that piece in the puzzle it really helps a lot.”

As Johnson explained, the importance of the Sooners' final series of regular season doesn't need any spelling out inside the locker room. As rankings shift and postseason projections fly daily, OU is keeping its focus on the task at hand and the Bedlam series in front of it.

“I don’t pay much attention to (the projections), to be honest with you," said Harris, the transfer infielder who joined from Polk State in 2023. "But I will say this: get us in that postseason and we’re going to be tough to beat.”