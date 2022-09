Bedlam is over for now. 'We’re moving on,' says OU AD Joe Castiglione

NORMAN — Bedlam’s football future has been cloudy since Oklahoma announced its upcoming departure to the Southeastern Conference.

A Tuesday report by The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy indicates a definite end for the OU-Oklahoma State series.

Athletics directors Joe Castiglione (OU) and Chad Weiberg (OSU) told McMurphy that there is no plan to continue Bedlam football, a series that begin in 1904.

OU coach Brent Venables was unaware of the report before his Tuesday news conference at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

“I love rivalry games for all the right reasons. If that’s what they’ve decided to do, that’s what they’ve decided to do. It doesn’t really matter,” Venables said. “I love rivalry games. For all the reasons, people have a deep, genuine investment in their school and take incredible pride. What it does in those environments is really cool.”

The Bedlam series has been a highlight of many football seasons.

OU leads the all-time series 90-19-7. The Sooners have won 16 of the past 19 meetings, but lost last season’s game when the Cowboys captured a 37-33 win in Stillwater.

Venables has been part of 13 Bedlam games when he was a linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator at Oklahoma. The Sooners were 10-3 during that span.

Venables has also been part of in-state rivalries as both a Kansas State player and assistant coach with Kansas. While Clemson’s defensive coordinator, the Tigers had yearly meetings with South Carolina.

“Like I’ve said before, I’m a traditionalist at heart. I understand what rivalries look like, whether that’s the Sunflower Showdown or Oklahoma-Oklahoma State or going down the list of the other great ones out there. Those are great for college football,” Venables said.

Oklahoma is scheduled to leave for the SEC in the 2025 season. If that holds, Bedlam will play in Norman in 2022 and 2024 and make a final trip to Stillwater in 2023.

“Oklahoma State has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football, so we’re moving on (with filling OU’s future nonconference openings),” Castiglione said in The Action Network’s report.

Castiglione spoke with the Tulsa World last week detailing how the school is looking toward filling nonconference vacancies. OU already lost nonconference series with future SEC mates Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Alabama.

“(Playing Oklahoma) presents logistical issues under our current (scheduling) structure,” OSU AD Chad Weiberg told McMurphy. “We don’t have any openings to play them. We’re full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen.”