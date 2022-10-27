 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bedlam football game announced as a sellout

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State

The 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State has been designated a sellout. The game will be played on Nov. 19.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Sept. 20, 2022 videos. Oklahoma State Cowboys and Oklahoma Sooners head coaches address the future rivalry during weekly press conferences. Videos courtesy/OSU Athletics and OU Athletics

Bedlam officially has been designated a sellout, the University of Oklahoma announced on Thursday afternoon.

The Nov. 19 contest between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will be played in Norman.

While OU is expected to stay in the Big 12 through the 2024 season, there remains a possibility for an earlier departure to Southeastern Conference. If that happens, this could be the final scheduled Bedlam game played in Norman for some time.

The Cowboys will be trying to win back-to-back games over the Sooners for the first time since 2001 and 2002. Since then, OSU has won three games (2011, 2014 and 2021) against its in-state rival.

The game will mark Senior Day for the Sooners, who will finish the regular season the following week at Texas Tech.

OSU defeated Oklahoma 37-33 in Stillwater last season to advance to the Big 12 Championship game. It snapped a six-game losing streak to the Sooners and was the final game of the Lincoln Riley era at OU.

