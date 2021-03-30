 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bedlam baseball's return to ONEOK Field punctuates OU's aim for presence in Tulsa
0 comments
top story

Bedlam baseball's return to ONEOK Field punctuates OU's aim for presence in Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bedlam baseball returns to ONEOK Field

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will meet in a nonconference game at ONEOK Field on May 11. 

 Tulsa World file photo

It's been a very newsy time for our local basketball coaches

Oklahoma’s always aimed to have a presence in the Tulsa area.

Tuesday’s announcement of a Bedlam baseball game played at ONEOK Field is another example of the OU athletic department’s strategy.

The Sooners will face Oklahoma State on May 11 in downtown Tulsa. Game time is 5 p.m. and it will be televised on ESPNU.

The in-state schools will play five times this season beginning with Tuesday’s nonconference contest in Stillwater. A Big 12 conference series will begin in Stillwater on April 30 and move to Norman on May 1-2.

“In spite of the natural evolution of changes leading us to now play the conference series on the two campuses, we wanted to be intentional in seeking opportunities to have a continue strong presence in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, for that matter,” OU athletics director Joe Castiglione told the Tulsa World. “We will always look at those opportunities in a variety of sports whether it be a baseball game versus Oklahoma State or the new basketball series we previously announced versus Arkansas.

“Unfortunately, the game last December had to be postponed a year because of issues related to the pandemic. As a reminder, we also have a football game scheduled at Tulsa coming up in 2023.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bedlam schools agreed to play a single game at ONEOK last season before COVID-19 canceled baseball. The pandemic also postponed the start of the OU-Arkansas basketball series at the BOK Center to next year.

“We are excited to bring one of college baseball’s best rivalries back to Tulsa this year,” Tulsa Drillers general manager Mike Melega said in a statement. “It seems to always be an exciting game when these two teams play in Tulsa and we expect the same thing this year with both programs fielding strong squad. It should make for a great evening in downtown Tulsa.”

A presale opportunity for tickets will be allowed for Tulsa Drillers season ticket holders at 10 a.m. Wednesday. OU season ticket holders will have the same opportunity at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday exclusively on TulsaDrillers.com.

Seating capacity will be limited to approximately 35% (3,350). Ticket prices are $35 (club seats), $23 (box seats), $17 (group seating), $15 (terrace) and $12 (outfield).

“I would like to offer thanks to Greg Tipton on my staff and to the Drillers and Mike Melega for helping to make this happen for college baseball fans in the Tulsa area. We’re very excited to host the game there again.”

It will be the 33rd time that the teams have met in Tulsa since 1991 and the 14th time at ONEOK Field since the stadium opened in 2010.

Photos: Bedlam baseball at ONEOK Field in 2019

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Just how bad was the missed call in UCONN vs. Baylor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News