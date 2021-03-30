Bedlam baseball's return to ONEOK Field punctuates OU's aim for presence in Tulsa

Oklahoma’s always aimed to have a presence in the Tulsa area.

Tuesday’s announcement of a Bedlam baseball game played at ONEOK Field is another example of the OU athletic department’s strategy.

The Sooners will face Oklahoma State on May 11 in downtown Tulsa. Game time is 5 p.m. and it will be televised on ESPNU.

The in-state schools will play five times this season beginning with Tuesday’s nonconference contest in Stillwater. A Big 12 conference series will begin in Stillwater on April 30 and move to Norman on May 1-2.

“In spite of the natural evolution of changes leading us to now play the conference series on the two campuses, we wanted to be intentional in seeking opportunities to have a continue strong presence in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, for that matter,” OU athletics director Joe Castiglione told the Tulsa World. “We will always look at those opportunities in a variety of sports whether it be a baseball game versus Oklahoma State or the new basketball series we previously announced versus Arkansas.

“Unfortunately, the game last December had to be postponed a year because of issues related to the pandemic. As a reminder, we also have a football game scheduled at Tulsa coming up in 2023.”

