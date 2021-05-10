Bedlam baseball returns to ONEOK Field on Tuesday night

The return to pre-COVID normalcy takes another step at ONEOK Field on Tuesday night.

The downtown ballpark celebrated Tulsa Drillers games this past week and will now welcome a Bedlam contest which begins at 7 p.m.

Oklahoma had a home game for the nonconference game and chose to play the game in Tulsa.

On Monday, about 200 tickets remained for the fifth game between the schools this season. ONEOK Field can now hold about 65% capacity, which equals to a little more than 5,000 fans.

“As long as the schools would love to play a game here, we want to have them,” Drillers general manager Mike Melega said. “We understand with OSU’s new stadium, it may not be as automatic as it was in the past. We were excited about bringing OU’s home game to ONEOK Field last year (before it was canceled because of COVID) and able to do it again this year.

“May 11 was on their calendar for Norman and we were able to work it out to have them play that game here and continue the tradition of Bedlam baseball.”

This is the last mid-week game for both teams.

Oklahoma has a three-game homestand against Texas Tech this weekend and wraps up the regular season with a trip to Baylor.