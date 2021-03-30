Bedlam baseball returns to ONEOK Field in May

Bedlam baseball will return to downtown Tulsa in May.

Oklahoma announced that the May 11 game against Oklahoma State will be shifted to ONEOK Field. The Tuesday night contest was originally scheduled to be played in Norman.

Game time is 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

“We are excited to bring one of college baseball’s best rivalries back to Tulsa this year,” Tulsa Drillers general manager Mike Melega said in a statement. “It seems to always be an exciting game when these two teams play in Tulsa and we expect the same thing this year with both programs fielding strong squad. It should make for a great evening in downtown Tulsa.”

The in-state schools will play five times this season beginning with Tuesday’s nonconference contest in Stillwater. A Big 12 conference series will begin in Stillwater on April 30 and move to Norman on May 1-2.

A presale opportunity for tickets will be allowed for Tulsa Drillers season ticket holders at 10 a.m. Wednesday. OU season ticket holders will have the same opportunity at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday exclusively on TulsaDrillers.com.