Bedlam baseball game story

Oklahoma held a Bedlam celebration in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Orduno drew a bases-loaded walk from Oklahoma State closer Trevor Martin to complete a ninth-inning comeback in the Sooners’ 7-6 win over the No. 6 Cowboys before 7,061 fans at ONEOK Field.

The Sooners’ rally began in the ninth when leadoff hitter Peyton Graham was hit by a pitch against OSU closer Trevor Martin. The right-hander then threw two wild pitches to advance Graham to third base.

Blake Robertson — a former OSU player who transferred to Cowley College and then was recruited by OU — smacked an RBI single to right field to tie the game at 6.

After two walks and a sacrifice bunt, Orduno drew a 3-2 outside pitch to gain the OU win.

Oklahoma State’s David Mendham hit a solo home run over the left-field wall in the eighth inning to provide a 6-5 edge. The opposite-field shot into a strong wind was his third homer this season.

The Cowboys (18-7) saw their 11-game win streak come to an end. It was the third longest of the Josh Holliday era. His 2014 team won 12 consecutive games. The longest was a 14-game stretch that began with the final five contests of the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and the first nine games in 2021.

Cade Horton (1-0) got the win for the Sooners. Martin was looking for his eighth save, but instead falls to 1-1 this year.

After a scoreless first inning, the schools lit up the scoreboard in the next frame of the nonconference game.

Hueston Morrill’s RBI double started scoring for Oklahoma State. That was followed by a run-scoring single by Aidan Meola and Zach Ehrhard’s two-run double to make it 4-0.

The Sooners (15-8) responded with three runs in the bottom of the third. After Jimmy Crooks and Tanner Tredaway led off with back-to-back singles, Cade Horton doubled, Max McGwire hit a fielder’s choice and Jackson Nicklaus to produce the scores for OU.

The Cowboys added a fifth-inning run featuring a replay review.

Ehrhard crossed home plate on David Mendham’s two-out single. On the same play, Nolan McLean was thrown out at third base.

Did Ehrhard score the run before the third out? Initially the run was not added for OSU but after dissecting the video, the umpire crew said that Ehrhard crossed the plate before the inning’s final out.

Oklahoma used aggressive base running to plate two runs in the sixth inning to knot the score at 5.

The two-out rally started when Cade Horton was hit by a pitch. Chazz Martinez drew a walk to put runners on first and second for Nicklaus.

The OU freshman hit a double down the left-field line. Both runners took off on contact with Horton scoring easily and Martinez barely crossing the plate before Jake Thompson’s throw from left field.

OSU coach Josh Holliday contested the call, but video review confirmed the call.

The Cowboys return to Big 12 play with a three-game series at Kansas State this weekend. Games are Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4) and Sunday (1).

Oklahoma will face No. 8 Texas at Globe Life Park this weekend. The rivalry games begin on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Saturday and Sunday contests start at noon.

