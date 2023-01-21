Beat on the boards, Sooners suffer another tight Big 12 defeat in 62-60 loss to No. 21 Baylor.

NORMAN — The story of Oklahoma’s 62-60 loss to No. 21 Baylor could have been Jalen Hill’s latest standout, 17-point, nine-rebound showing. It could have been the 16 and nine Tanner Groves contributed, as well. It even could have been freshman Otega Oweh’s energetic surge off the bench, his most impactful performance as a Sooner.

Instead, OU’s latest in a string of tight Big 12 defeats came down to a familiar Sooners foible in 2022-23: rebounds.

And lots of them.

The Bears (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) finished with 17 offensive rebounds, 30 second-chance points and a 39-30 advantage on the boards inside Lloyd Noble Center Saturday afternoon, flipping what would have been a crucial late-January Sooners victory into perhaps OU’s most stinging conference loss yet.

“Time and time again, we couldn’t block out,” Sooners coach Porter Moser said. “We couldn’t get the rebound. And I thought Tanner and Jalen played like warriors. And they needed some help on the glass and we just didn’t get it anywhere.

“That was really the storyline: 30 second-chance points.”

Despite the rebounding disparity, OU held a 54-53 lead with 4:01 remaining before back-to-back 3-pointers from Jalen Bridges and Aaron Flagler inside the final 1:25 sank the Sooners to 11-8 and 2-5 in the league, now hovering just above the bottom of the conference standings.

Flagler led the visitors with 16 points and five assists. Bridges entered the day shooting 22.4% from 3-point range before knocking down 3-of-5 attempts from deep, including the Bears’ go-ahead basket with 85 seconds remaining.

OU is now 0-4 against ranked Big 12 opponents this season with a combined margin of defeat of 10 points in those games. Saturday’s blow now places the Sooners in a precarious spot with a visit to No. 14 TCU — which dropped No. 2 Kansas by 23 points at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday — ahead on Tuesday before a weekend visit from No. 4 Alabama.

“We're obviously just really mad and frustrated,” Hill said. “We're playing our butts off out there. We're competing. We just can't find a way to win.”

Buoyed by the performances of Tanner Groves, Hill and Oweh, who tallied six points and five steals in 11 minutes off the bench, OU found struggles elsewhere.

Milos Uzan contributed five points, four assists and a pair of turnovers in a conference play-low 28 minutes for the first-year guard. Jacob Groves missed on all four of his 3-point attempts. For a second-consecutive, leading scorer Grant Sherfield (eight points, 3-of-10 shooting) went scoreless after halftime.

“I’ll have to watch the tape,” Moser said of his star guard’s struggles.

Ultimately, OU’s fifth one-score loss of the season boiled down to the Sooners’ performance on the boards.

OU hung with the Big 12’s rebounding margin leaders before halftime, entering the break trailing 17-16 in the rebound battle led by Hill’s six first-half rebounds.

But the tide turned in the second half when Baylor outrebounded OU 22-14 with 11 offensive boards. All told, Sooner guards pulled down only two rebounds in the game. Twenty of Baylor’s 36 points after halftime came on second-half attempts.

“To get outrebounded by that significance in a one-possession game, we’ve got to rebound,” Moser said. “You’ve got to fight, claw, whatever you can. Guards got to come down and help. It’s got to be five people on the glass.”

Among the bright spots in the defeat was Oweh.

The 6-foot-5 guard provided an early spark with three steals that contributed to Baylor’s five first-half turnovers and added six first-half points with help from a pair of transition scores. Oweh tallied two more steals after halftime in a performance that bolsters his case for more minutes off the bench.

Moser dispelled any suggestion that Oweh — who has logged only one minute away from Lloyd Noble Center this season — is limited away from home.

"Nothing to do with home and road," Moser said. "It’s been some matchup things. I thought this was a good game for him. I thought West Virginia was a good game for him. But I really like pushing him forward and going through. … love what Otega brought today."