Bears take aggressive approach in win; Sooners lament missed chances

NORMAN — Baylor’s aggressiveness paid off in Saturday’s 38-35 win over Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

Faced with fourth-and-1 from his team’s own 29 early in the fourth quarter, Bears coach Dave Aranda chose to go for a first down. Craig Williams picked up two yards and seven plays later, Baylor took a 38-28 lead with 9:15 remaining.

Giving up a first down was tough. But just four plays earlier, the Sooners chose not to gamble and punted on fourth-and-4 from the Baylor 46.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but why didn’t OU choose to continue momentum and go for it on fourth down?

“Lot of it is time in the game and what we’ve done with our opportunities when we’ve had those opportunities,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “What’s the line of scrimmage doing? To me, not wanting to seal our own fate was a big part of that decision. Again, just wasn’t the right time.”

Oklahoma was moving the ball on the ground at that point. It had second-and-4 from the Baylor 46 before Brayden Willis’ false start moved it back to second-and-9.

Eric Gray ran for five yards to make it third-and-4 back at the 46 but Gray was stuffed for no gain on the next play.

Before the third-down snap, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby considered it four-down territory. But getting nowhere on third down changed the plan.

“We didn’t gain quite enough to go for it. We wanted to have an opportunity to go pin them. That’s the thought there,” Lebby said.

OU would punt on the fourth quarter’s first play and the Bears would score a touchdown, highlighted by the brave fourth-down conversion deep in their own territory.

What happened defensively at that point?

“When we needed to get a stop the most, we didn’t do it,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “There were situations where they did respond well, but we just couldn’t get off the field on fourth downs.”

Baylor made all three fourth-down attempts against the Sooners.

“We got outplayed, outexecuted and outcoached in all those situations. We have to be better and not at just one thing. They were literally running the ball left and running it right and checking in and out of it regardless of where they’re sending the run,” Venables said. “We have to be better at physically being in gaps and having a gap side arm and leg free and fitting aggressively and downhill. We got soft on our edges and our secondary run support at times and they cracked us.

“We didn’t do a good job with crack replacing and they physically got after us a number of times. We got swallowed up. They have a good offensive line and they do a good job of targeting you and they’re gonna punish you when you make mistakes.”