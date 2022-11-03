Baylor at OU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins on Saturday

Baylor at Oklahoma

2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

Records: Baylor 5-3, 3-2 in Big 12; Oklahoma 5-3, 2-3

Last meeting: Baylor beat Oklahoma 27-14 on Nov. 13, 2021, in Waco, Texas

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 28-4

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: It will be mostly sunny and comfortable for today’s game. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for kick off with a south breeze. We will be in the mid-60s by halftime and by the end of the game those temperatures will be back in the low 60s with clear skies.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

November stretch starts

Oklahoma’s most important month has been November in recent seasons.

While the stakes are much different this season compared to the past six years, there’s still just as much emphasis on winning football games.

This year doesn’t have the “Championship November” motto surrounding the program, it’s important to start the final four-game stretch in the right way. The Sooners still need one more triumph to become bowl eligible. The team likely won’t make the Big 12 Championship game for the second season in a row, but finishing with a 9-3 regular-season mark sounds much better than 7-5 or 6-6.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OU D-line vs. Baylor O-line

Like most games, this game will be determined in the trenches.

Baylor has one of the nation’s oldest offensive lines and will be a challenge for the Sooners’ defensive front. It will be important for OU to be physical at the point of attack, especially because Baylor has one of the Big 12’s top running backs in Richard Reese.

OU held Iowa State to just 66 rushing yards last week, but Baylor is a different animal.

Keep an eye on Baylor attempting fourth-down conversions and trying to handle the game clock. The Bears are ninth nationally in time of possession by holding the ball for an average of 33 minutes and 16 seconds.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

WR Marvin Mims

The Oklahoma wide receiver only had two catches against Iowa State while having a few tough drops, which has been uncharacteristic for the junior playmaker.

Mims will have to have an impact against the Bears for the Sooners to have a chance to earn a home victory.

His history against BU hasn’t been too impressive. He only has three catches for 16 yards in the past two contests.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: The Sooners are in trouble if the Bears play as well as they did last week at Texas Tech. Since they won't, since Marvin Mims is due a major rebound from an off day at Iowa State, and since OU is now playing somewhat desperate football …

Boomer Sooner 28, Sic Em Bears 21